ELWOOD — A Tennessee man has been charged with two felonies and other charges after a pursuit in Gosper County, in which they allegedly attempted to ram a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Jeffery Martin, 54, of Charlotte, Tennessee, has been charged with attempt of a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Class 4 felony; obstructing a peace officer, Class 1 misdemeanor and willful reckless driving, Class 3 misdemeanor.

Martin appeared for arraignment in Gosper County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Friday, June 9. It was to be determined if Martin would hire his own counsel and his bail was set at 10 percent of $100,000.

A preliminary hearing for the case has been set for June 30 at 11 a.m.

Per court records, at 6:10 p.m. on June 7, Gosper County Sheriff Jessie Naputi received a call for service in reference to two Dodge Chargers that had been racing on Highway 283 near mile marker 44.

Naputi located one of the vehicles, a dark orange Dodge Charger with Tennessee plates, entering the Elwood city limits. When he turned on his overhead lights and siren, the vehicle accelerated at high rate of speed through Elwood.

The Charger accelerated to 105 mph while continuing south of Highway 283, passing several vehicles and semi-trailers. The vehicle then stopped in the center of the southbound lane near mile marker 28.

Naputi slowed to attempt contact with the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and turned back into the northbound lane.

Per Naputi, when he approached the Charger, it drove into the southbound lane, directly toward his patrol vehicle. Naputi was forced to take an evasive maneuver and drive off of the highway to avoid a head on collision.

Naputi turned his vehicle around to continue the pursuit and noted the Charger had come to a stop in the center of Highway 283 and was blocking both lanes, near mile marker 32.

The driver of the Charger had exited and was standing outside, “yelling and flailing his arms in a menacing manner,” according to Naputi.

Naputi withdrew his patrol pistol and pointed it at the driver and ordered him to get on the ground but they refused. He repeated the command again but the driver continued to not comply.

Naputi then withdrew his TASER and repeated his instructions, the driver again refused and the TASER was deployed.

Naputi handcuffed the driver, later identified as Martin and transported him to the Lexington Regional Health Center for a medical evaluation. He was later booked into the Dawson County Jail.