Tense debate before and after North Platte City Council approves pair of 'microTIF' plans

Emotions spilled over during Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting as members debated a Canteen District property owner’s applications for microTIF property tax refunds for remodeling office space in two 1930s-era buildings.

Council members voted 5-3 to approve both applications, but not until after Councilman Mark Woods twice strongly expressed his frustration with the two-year-old program and questioned former North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s thinking in conceiving it.

Later, the council voted 7-1 to table a proposed ordinance to update North Platte’s residential zoning regulations after prolonged debate over whether homeowners who rent parts of their lots for vehicle storage should be allowed to keep doing so despite existing codes.

Woods, Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted against both of MADD Properties LLC’s microTIF applications, which respectively involve remodeling projects in neighboring buildings the firm owns at 306 E. Sixth St. and 517-21 N. Bailey Ave.

They’re the second and third applications the council has considered since its 7-0 vote Aug. 3 to authorize microTIF, which Groene created in 2020 as a way to encourage owners of older homes and business buildings to rehabilitate or replace them.

As with “regular” tax increment financing, the owner pays taxes on the property’s pre-project valuation but receives gradual refunds of taxes generated by the estimated increase in taxable value from the project.

The Legislature approved Groene’s program 49-0 in 2020, and a follow-up bill tweaking its details (Legislative Bill 1065) is awaiting a final vote this session. Groene initiated the latest bill before his Feb. 21 resignation.

Both of MADD’s buildings approved for microTIF easily fit within the law’s required 60-year minimum age for structures within existing “substandard and blighted” areas. The East Sixth building was built in 1938 and the North Bailey building in 1937.

Woods, Rieker and Tryon have typically voted against items before the council relating to TIF, though all three voted Dec. 7 for $21.5 million worth of TIF aid for the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking project.

Woods and Rieker voted Aug. 3 to authorize microTIF, while Tryon was absent. But Woods complained Tuesday that MADD shouldn’t need any incentives to renovate their office buildings.

During his more than 20 years of buying and rehabilitating older homes to rent, “I have made money without ever getting a penny from anybody,” he said, his voice rising. “I cannot comprehend any way they cannot do this on their own.”

Councilman Ty Lucas said microTIF was designed to streamline the approval process for individual rehab projects when compared with regular TIF. “If you meet this criteria, that you get it and it should be simple,” he said.

Groene’s 2020 law, now found in Section 18-2155 of state statutes, says that if the council has authorized microTIF’s use and the application meets the law’s requirements, “the governing body shall approve the redevelopment plan within 30 days after submission of the plan.”

Woods wasn’t persuaded. “We are going to give these people money — our taxpayers’ money,” he said, referring to the taxes generated from the valuation increase. “I can’t look my constituents in the eye and tell them, ‘Well, they get it if they can afford it or not.’”

The dispute continued after the council approved MADD’s East Sixth application and turned to the companion microTIF request for the North Bailey building.

Council President Jim Nisley said that local governments don’t receive any less in property taxes than they were getting before a TIF or microTIF project. Woods replied that they don’t get the additional taxes from the improvement and that amounts to a taxpayer subsidy.

“This (program) is a Groene thing,” Nisley countered. “As I understand, Mike’s not a big liberal as far as taxes are concerned, so he must have seen something in this.”

“I don’t know what was in Mike’s mind,” Woods answered. “I think he was just trying to help the little guy out. I’ve been against it (microTIF) since he told me about it.”

Rieker acknowledged that he had voted to authorize microTIF, but “it doesn’t mean we should give a rubber stamp to everybody that wants it.”

“Or we just give it to everybody who applies if we want to treat everybody the same,” Tryon added.

Later, council members decided to delay a first-round vote on the updates to the types and allowable housing types in residential zoning districts. The number of regular residential zoning types would shrink from four to three, with new types of districts created for mobile home parks and “suburban residential” areas.

Rieker said he appreciated the answers Planning Administrator Judy Clark had given him about the package of zoning updates, which the Planning Commission unanimously advanced to the council March 22 after several months of work.

But he said he was concerned for several North Platte residents, particularly in his north-side Ward 4, who rent parts of their property to store someone else’s boats, campers or residential vehicles though it’s forbidden by city codes.

His concern grew when Clark told him the city hasn’t enforced that regulation, Rieker added. He proposed an amendment to the zoning update saying that if the city hadn’t enforced its code on a “noncompliant use” present on a property for at least five years, that use would be legalized.

Councilman Jim Carman cautioned against taking an open-ended approach that other property owners could take advantage of. “Seems like if we do this, we might open up a jar of worms here that we’re not going to like,” he said.

Clark said property owners already can seek to have their property rezoned or apply for a conditional use permit to rent out part of their lot for vehicle storage. The updates to zoning regulations before the council don’t change the status quo on that issue, she said.

Councilman Brad Garrick said he appreciated Rieker’s desire to protect local residents’ ability to make money. But “I think I need more than 20 minutes” to digest Rieker’s amendment, he said.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher suggested that Rieker withdraw his amendment and then move to table the residential zoning package until more research into his concerns could be done. Rieker agreed.

In other council matters Tuesday:

» Kelliher said Public Service Director Layne Groseth would serve as interim city administrator after Matthew Kibbon’s last day May 6. Groseth, who would take on those duties May 9, is a former Albion city administrator.

Kibbon, city administrator since May 2020, announced his resignation March 2. He said he will become associate vice president for facility services at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

» Council members approved a $1,797,977 low bid from Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney to replace an aging water main along South Jeffers Street between First and Leota streets. The project will precede the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 2023 rebuilding of the street, which serves as U.S. Highway 83’s southbound lanes in that area.

» They also approved a $50 registration fee for owners of utility-type vehicles wanting to drive them on most North Platte streets. An ordinance authorizing their use within city limits — though not on federal or state highways — took effect Friday.

Police Chief Steve Reeves said interested UTV owners should come to the Police Department to fill out paperwork, pay the fee, receive their single rear UTV license plate and make an appointment for the needed inspection.

Because everyone’s a first-time registrant and UTVs can’t be legally driven without the inspection is done, he said, an officer will come to the UTV owner’s home for the inspection unless the owner tows it to the department or brings it there by trailer.

