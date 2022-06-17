Tesla partners with south North Platte Runza for eight supercharger station

Tesla owners traveling across Nebraska on Interstate 80 will soon be able to charge their cars while grabbing a meal at the south Runza in North Platte.

Josh Catlett, whose family has owned the south Runza on Dewey and Leota streets for 21 years, said he reached out to Tesla about three years ago. It took some time, but Tesla decided to install a supercharger station at the south Runza and two other Runza locations in Nebraska as well.

“There are going to be eight superchargers,” Catlett said. “From what I’m hearing from Tesla is this is the fastest setup they’ve done so far.”

Installation of the superchargers began June 14 and Catlett said they will go online in a couple of days.

“The city of North Platte has been super good about having everything ready,” Catlett said. “Tesla just reached out to Runza and had a couple locations they thought were good traffic areas, and we were one.”

Three or four years ago Catlett sent an email to Tesla suggesting the partnership.

“I said, hey, I’ve think I’ve got a good spot,” Catlett said. “I didn’t know what the whole process was and it took awhile, but it’s happening.”

Catlett said he was told the supercharger should fully charge a Tesla in 30 minutes or less.

“It’s a perfect time to charge a car, grab a burger and fries, and enjoy being out of the car for a little bit and then go cruising again wherever the next destination is,” Catlett said. “It’s going to be great. Down the road I’ll see if I can get a good deal on a Tesla, but right now we’ll just go with this.”

