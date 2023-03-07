The Buckle opened Tuesday morning at its new location in Heartland Flats at District 177.

The business had been located inside the former Platte River Mall, but has moved to the new building at the entrance to District 177. Manager Danielle Mooney said she is looking forward to serving the store’s guests in a more convenient location.

“We’re extremely excited by the location being right up front by the road,” Mooney said.

She said being inside the mall over the last 2½ years of construction has been difficult, but the new digs are front and center near the entrance.

“People coming into town from the interstate to find something to eat or to find a hotel or whatever,” Mooney said, “they’re going to see our big sign first.”

Mooney has been the store manager since February 2018 after starting with the company as a teenager at the North Platte store. She worked part time after school and then moved to Lincoln, where she advanced into management.

She said the store will carry the same products as before and increased its supply in preparation for the reopening.

“With a new location, we just want to be sure we will be ready, whether it be new guests or guests who haven’t shopped with us for a while,” Mooney said. “We’ll be ready.”

Parking in front of the store adds a new convenience for customers, she said.

“We also have a reservation app that they can utilize,” Mooney said. “Say it’s their lunch break and they don’t have a ton of time, they can utilize that reservation app, they can drive right up to that front door, and we’ll have all their product pulled for them.”

She said if customers don’t have time to try on the items, “they can take it home and bring back what doesn’t work.”

The store is hoping to add a few more employees to its staff as well.

“We are always open to bring in that top talent that we’re looking for,” Mooney said. “New networks bring in new people, and just with that influx of what we’re anticipating, we’re looking to help the guests the best we can.”

The clothing styles carried by The Buckle cover everyone from mature guests to youth.

“We carry down to a size 5 on the youth side and we go up to 5X on the men’s side,” Mooney said. “We’re trying to accommodate for every lifestyle.”

The styles cover the gamut from West Coast to professional, western to grungy, she said

“We’re trying to service every single guest we possibly can,” Mooney said. “It’s not only casual, but that high-end casual that we offer that professional guest. “

The hours for the store will be the same, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The store is hosting its Spring Brand event until the end of March. Guests will receive a free reusable bag with a $75 qualifying brand purchase. Prizes include a $1,000 wardrobe giveaway.