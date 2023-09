Dogs will get to swim in the Cody Park Pool through Saturday. Dogs must be well socialized and no humans are allowed in the pool.

”This is our last little event before we start to drain the pool” for winter, said Rec Leader Natalie Miller.

She said they flush chlorine from the pool before letting the dogs in so it’s safe.

Thursday was the first night for the event, it continues on Friday. Saturday the pool is open for dogs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $2 per dog.