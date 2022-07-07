The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann entertain at Fort Cody

The Fort Cody Summer Music Series featured The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann performing bluegrass and folk country music on Thursday. John Poland, left, on acoustic guitar and Carol Martinson on bass fiddle perform as Weylian Ann for a nice crowd. The duo is based out of Laramie, Wyoming. Sharon Martinson opened the show with her banjo and singing. Later on in the evening, NRoute Entertainment’s Rob Martinson, brother of Carol and Sharon, joined the three for a few songs.
Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph
John Poland performed a few songs solo before Carol Martinson joined him on the bass fiddle for a number of songs on Thursday at Fort Cody.
The Fort Cody Summer Music Series featured The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann performing bluegrass and folk country music on Thursday.
The duo is based out of Laramie, Wyoming. Sharon Martinson opened the show with her banjo and singing. Later on in the evening, NRoute Entertainment’s Rob Martinson, brother of Carol and Sharon, joined the three for a few songs.
The series continues each Thursday at Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive.
The Fort Cody Summer Music Series featured The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann performing bluegrass and folk country music on Thursday.
The festival for car enthusiasts, now in its fifth year, kicks off on Wednesday this year with a combination shoot and ugly truck competition at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club titled, “Loud Bangs & Thangs.”
The Fort Cody Summer Music Series featured The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann performing bluegrass and folk country music on Thursday. John Poland, left, on acoustic guitar and Carol Martinson on bass fiddle perform as Weylian Ann for a nice crowd. The duo is based out of Laramie, Wyoming. Sharon Martinson opened the show with her banjo and singing. Later on in the evening, NRoute Entertainment’s Rob Martinson, brother of Carol and Sharon, joined the three for a few songs.