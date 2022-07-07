 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann entertain at Fort Cody

The Fort Cody Summer Music Series featured The Littlest Birds and Weylian Ann performing bluegrass and folk country music on Thursday.

The duo is based out of Laramie, Wyoming. Sharon Martinson opened the show with her banjo and singing. Later on in the evening, NRoute Entertainment’s Rob Martinson, brother of Carol and Sharon, joined the three for a few songs.

The series continues each Thursday at Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive.

