The String Beans to headline Kids on the Bricks Saturday

The String Beans musical group performs everything from pop and country to rap and rock ’n’ roll.

These “goofy guys.” as they call themselves, perform original, family-friendly songs about all the things kids love, including animals, cartoons, food, science and sports.

The group will be the featured performers Saturday at the second annual Kids on the Bricks in downtown North Platte. The event will celebrate the Week of the Young Child.

The activities begin at the North Platte Public Library with Book Babies at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. This is a 20-minute interactive program for children under 3 years old and their caregivers. It features songs, stories and movement.

The String Beans will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. outside on the bricks in the Canteen District, unless the weather doesn’t cooperate. If the weather turns sour, the concert will move to Madison Middle School at 1400 N. Madison Ave.

From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a family scavenger hunt in the downtown area. There will be games, temporary tattoos, face painting and Double Dips ice cream as well.

The event is sponsored by Communities for Kids.