The tale of North Platte's long-forgotten 'Railway YMCA'

North Platte’s original YMCA lasted nearly a quarter-century.

Local residents first talked about organizing one as early as March 10, 1887, 43 years after the Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London and more than 35 years after the first U.S. YMCA organized in Boston.

“A number of Ladies and Gentlemen met at the Presbyterian church Thursday evening for the purpose of organizing a YMCA,” The People’s Government newspaper wrote that March 12.

Despite that start, three years would pass before North Platte got serious.

The impetus came jointly from state Y Secretary W.H. Holcombe and the Union Pacific Railroad, which would help fund 13 Ys along its mainline.

“It is not to be understood that the new organization is for the exclusive use of railroad employees,” the Semi-Weekly Tribune wrote on Aug. 20, 1890.

Though U.P. would contribute $600 a year to run the Y, “all residents of the city who are in good standing will be eligible to membership.”

Five rooms were rented across East Front Street from the 1869 Union Pacific Hotel. “There will be a reading room, library, billiard hall, gymnasium, bath room and a room for the officers.”

The North Platte Railway YMCA opened Dec. 29, 1890, the national Y’s 39th birthday and nearly a year before James Naismith invented the game of basketball at the Y in Springfield, Massachusetts.

For two decades, local newspapers carried regular reports of debates, speeches, Bible studies and other community events.

Lodging rooms later were added, an iconic Y feature noted in the Village People’s 1978 hit song “Y.M.C.A.”

Local Y memberships had reached 532 by 1903, nearly 15% of North Platte’s 1900 population of 3,640.

But enthusiasm began to fade as local managers came and went.

Some U.P. employees “have not been members for years,” the Tribune reported on Dec. 22, 1908. “They lost interest in the work because the association was not properly cared for.”

Other YMCAs were building their own facilities. On April 15, 1913, North Platte’s Y leaders launched a $40,000 fund drive to do likewise.

“The campaign will start with vim and vigor … and there will be no letup on the strenuous work until the band on the dial reaches forty thousand,” the Tribune wrote that day.

Just a week later, its leaders threw in the towel — and signaled doom for North Platte’s Y.

With less than one-fourth of their goal pledged, they suspended the effort until Oct. 1, 1913. It never would resume.

Committee members said “business has been rather quiet the past winter and we face, as we do every spring, the uncertainty of a full crop on the farms,” the Tribune wrote April 22.

“Had the necessary amount now been subscribed and a poor crop followed, the collection of the subscriptions would be slow and any attempt to force the collections would have resulted in the subscribers becoming ‘sore,’ and their support of the association following the erection of the building would be either withdrawn or else so indifferent as to be of little help.”

Y directors “feel that what we now have, being a detriment rather than a help to the work, had better be closed entirely,” The Telegraph wrote April 24.

The Railway YMCA’s rented space closed April 30, having run up $1,300 in debt — largely due to the lodging rooms — that an emergency fund drive in late 1912 had failed to rectify.

Call for the Y’s return have surfaced now and then ever since, usually tied to fretting over a perceived lack of recreation and youth programs.

A friend “suggests that a more crying need for North Platte is a YMCA-YWCA building where people of all ages could go for recreation,” the late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge wrote in his “Your Town and Mine” column on Nov. 18, 1957.

The debate continues 65 years later.