The good news — and possibly the bad news — can be seen in the skies above west central Nebraska for the next couple of days.

The good news first: North Platte has more than doubled its year-to-date precipitation total over the past week, counting 1.07 inches that fell early Wednesday for the city’s sixth straight day with at least some moisture.

The potential bad news: Much of southwest Nebraska, Colorado’s three northeasternmost counties and all 11 Panhandle counties are under a flood watch through late Thursday night as they continue to accumulate rain.

North Platte’s moisture chances stand at 90% Thursday, 100% Thursday night, 80% Friday and 40% Friday night, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms were again possible early Thursday, with possible heavy rain the rest of the day, according to the airport office’s seven-day forecast.

The weather service issued its flood watches late Wednesday afternoon, saying the slow-moving storm system “will bring several rounds of thunderstorms” into Thursday night.

Lincoln, Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Frontier and Custer counties are included in the flood watch, along with Logan, Sedgwick and Phillips counties across the Colorado line.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the weather service said. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”

Portions of Custer County faced flood warnings earlier Wednesday. A weather service spotter seven miles west of Callaway turned in the highest rain total, reporting 2.44 inches at 7 a.m. CT.

Other morning rainfall totals from the county were 2.14 inches just south of Callaway; 1.95 inches eight miles west-southwest of Merna; 1.41 inches 11 miles west of Merna; and 1.31 inches one mile north of Broken Bow.

A weather service spotter southwest of Maxwell reported 1.17 inches of rain about the same time. The Platte River and its banks from North Platte toward Dawson County were briefly under a flood advisory Wednesday.

Both Platte branches remained within their banks late Wednesday afternoon. The South Platte River gage inside North Platte measured a depth of 6.68 feet, just over half its 13-foot flood stage. Its North Platte River counterpart stood at 4.81 feet, compared with a 6-foot flood stage.

Wednesday’s overnight and morning rainfall started after 3 a.m. and lasted through about 10 a.m., according to the Lee Bird office’s website.

The 1.07 inches that fell then lifted the city’s 2023 precipitation total to 5.82 inches. North Platte faced an 80% chance of more rain Wednesday evening.

The airport’s year-to-date total was just 2.39 inches before 1.47 inches fell last Thursday. The impact of that storm should show up in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, which will be released Thursday morning showing conditions as of Tuesday morning.

Chances for more rain remain in North Platte’s forecast through Monday. Daily highs will remain pleasant, ranging from the lower 60s to mid-70s. Lows will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Winds will be persistent throughout the period, with top speeds estimated at 30 mph Thursday and Friday.