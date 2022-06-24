Thedford woman cited for six counts of animal cruelty for 4 dead rabbits and 1 dead python found in North Platte

A 29-year-old Thedford woman has been cited on six counts of animal cruelty after four rabbits and a python were found dead in and outside her camper in North Platte.

The North Platte Police Department conducted a welfare check June 2 on the camper, which was parked in a residential area on the 1900 block of North Sheridan Street.

A complainant had checked on the welfare of the animals as the woman had not been seen in the area for several days, according to a police department media release.

The complainant had checked on the animals in the camper and “found several of them deceased and the others to be in less-than-favorable living conditions.”

The dead rabbits were found outside the camper, and officers located six pythons and a boa constrictor inside the vehicle.

There was no electricity in the camper or food or water for animals. Five of the snakes were in poor health and placed in care of a local citizen who had experience with reptiles.