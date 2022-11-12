Thespians create great moments at North Platte High School one-act meet

The “Line 634” One Act Invitational brought out the best of the best from 14 area high schools on Saturday.

The North Platte High School commons were filled with actors and actresses beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding with an awards ceremony late evening. Each school was allotted a 45-minute time slot in which to set up and perform a 30-minute play.

The opening performance was presented by the host school, as they performed a parody of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The troop did a comedic spoof written by Viola Quince titled “Midsummer Night’s Prom.”

Director Brittany McDaniel said the invitational is a great opportunity for area schools.

“I’m so thankful, I think we’re so lucky to have such a beautiful theater space,” McDaniel said. “A lot of the high schools that we’re hosting today don’t have access to larger facilities because they’re all out of smaller schools.”

McDaniel said North Platte High School is blessed to be able to open up its home to serve area communities. She said another benefit of the competition is that it gives students a chance to get to know each other throughout the competition.

“It’s fun for kids to see each other and to support each other,” McDaniel said. “A lot of the kids get to know each other throughout the season and can support each other more when they cross into different activities.”

Schools and One-Act titles:

North Platte High School — "Midsummer Night’s Prom"; Sutherland — "Nora’s Lost"; Maxwell — "The Infamous Soothing System of Professor Maillard"; Holdrege — "Dystopia! The Hungry Maze Game of Divergent Death"; Hershey — "Game of Tiaras"; Mullen — "10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse"; Paxton — "West of Pecos"; Sandhills Public Schools — "A Play With Words"; South Platte — "Digging Up The Boys"; Hitchcock County — "A Canterbury Tale from the Wife of Bath"; Pleasanton — "Pickin’"; Broken Bow — "Cheating Death"; Stapleton — "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"; Ogallala — "The Canterbury Tales."