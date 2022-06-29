Third edition of Big Idea North Platte to have one division

The third edition of the Big Idea North Platte contest will have a different format from the previous two, and also a bigger incentive for competitors.

There will be just one division for the event that is modeled after the television show “Shark Tank,” rather than separate adult and youth categories.

Individuals will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges during the Oct. 19 event hosted by the North Platte Young Professionals in the Canteen District at Venue304, 304 E. Fifth St.

The prize pot also has been boosted, according to a Wednesday press release. First place is $10,000, an increase of $2,000 from last year. Second- and third-place recipients will receive $7,000 and $3,000 respectively. Prizes are funded through contributions from the Schmidt Foundation and Eagle Communications.

If an individual between 10 and 18 years old is among the top competitors, the prize money will be awarded as a scholarship.

Each of the top three finishers will receive a service package including marketing, business consultation and legal counsel.

“The community has really embraced the Big Idea NP pitch competition in the first two years,” NPYP Advisory Team member Cassie Condon said in the release. “As a committee it has been overwhelming to watch what was a dream for us become a reality for North Platte. Individuals are able to bring their dreams and wants for a business or invention and receive guidance and possible a large pot of money to foster that idea to fruition.”

Competitors Oct. 19 each will give a two-minute idea pitch to the judge panel, followed by a short question-and-answer session.

Judges will then choose five finalists and audience members will ultimately decide on the top individuals.

People interested in competing must apply by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 21. Contestants need to register and explain their pitch at bigideanp.com.

Bobbi Walters, owner of the video-production company Bunkhouse Media, beat out nine other competitors to win the adult division last year. North Platte High School student Alex Schimek won the youth division with his pitch for the Pristine Clean service businesses.

Casey Schiel, a North Platte firefighter, won the initial adult contest for his invention of a “door night light” for children’s bedrooms. Treyton Nichols won the youth division for his Under the Bark Chainsaw Art business.

