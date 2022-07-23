Three families receive Pioneer Farm Awards

Three families received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award on Saturday at the Lincoln County Fair.
The award is given by the Aksarben Foundation and the Nebraska Farm Bureau for 100 years of continuous family ownership in Lincoln County.
The Broeder Family, the Frels Family Farm and the Copeland Ranch were honored for their accomplishment.
