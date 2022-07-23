 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three families receive Pioneer Farm Awards

  • 0

Three families received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award on Saturday at the Lincoln County Fair.

The award is given by the Aksarben Foundation and the Nebraska Farm Bureau for 100 years of continuous family ownership in Lincoln County.

The Broeder Family, the Frels Family Farm and the Copeland Ranch were honored for their accomplishment.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News