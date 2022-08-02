 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three juveniles seriously injured in accident

  • 0
Local News

Two North Platte teens were transported to Great Plains Health and later to Omaha with injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just east of Crane View Road on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. All three passengers were trapped in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver was transported to Great Plains Health with serious injuries. A 12-year-old with life-threatening, critical injuries and a 13-year-old with critical injuries were both transported to Great Plains Health and later to Omaha.

Sheriff’s Office accident reconstructionists were called to the scene to document the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the juveniles will not be released at this time.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Man is caught by his brother after falling from a balcony in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News