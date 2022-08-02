Three juveniles seriously injured in accident

Two North Platte teens were transported to Great Plains Health and later to Omaha with injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just east of Crane View Road on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey. All three passengers were trapped in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver was transported to Great Plains Health with serious injuries. A 12-year-old with life-threatening, critical injuries and a 13-year-old with critical injuries were both transported to Great Plains Health and later to Omaha.

Sheriff’s Office accident reconstructionists were called to the scene to document the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the juveniles will not be released at this time.