Three North Platte-based groups received federal COVID-19 aid

Three North Platte-based groups have received federal COVID-19 aid through a recent legislative bill allocating Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Nebraskaland Days received $650,000, the Lincoln County Agricultural Society got $117,600 and Visit North Platte obtained $93,500 for the D&N Event Center, state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said.

All three awards were lower than the amounts of ARPA aid those groups had sought from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the District 42 lawmaker said.

DED officials rejected a fourth ARPA request from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, which had sought $300,000 toward remodeling of Cody Park’s tennis courts to include pickleball courts.

U.S. Treasury guidelines require applicants for aid under the March 2021 federal law to document harm from the pandemic that reached Nebraska in March 2020.

Those guidelines also apply to ARPA aid awarded by DED under Legislative Bill 1014, which senators approved in April.

Jacobson said DED officials told his State Capitol office staff that “sufficient documentation showing harm caused by COVID was not provided” to justify ARPA funds for the Cody Park project.

They said the agency’s LB 1014 awards to the other three North Platte groups likewise reflected pandemic harm proven through their application materials, he added.

Visit North Platte, formerly the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, had applied for $3.75 million in ARPA aid toward the D&N’s planned expansion, Jacobson said.

The county fair board, which is planning a new indoor facility at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, had sought $2 million in pandemic help.

Jacobson said Nebraskaland Days, which saw its 2020 edition delayed and then truncated by COVID-19 outbreaks, had applied for $3 million in ARPA aid through LB 1014.

