LINCOLN — Three recent North Platte High School alumni have been chosen for leadership positions in the 2023 Cornhusker Marching Band when it begins practice this fall.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior Steffani Nolda will return for a second year as one of the 300-member band’s four drum majors. It’ll mark the third time in the past four years that a Bulldog band alumnus will serve as a CMB drum major.

Two NPHS alums have been named “rank leaders” within their respective sections: senior-to-be Jack Carlson, alto saxophone, and junior-to-be Annie von Kampen, piccolo.

Preliminary auditions are taking place this spring for other open positions in the Husker band. Those who survive that round will be invited to the band’s fall camp in August, where they’ll undergo a final audition for band spots.

NPHS had six alumni in the 2022 Cornhusker Marching Band, all of whom performed in the Bulldog band under retired director Brett Bradley.