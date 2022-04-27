 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Thunderstorm system expected Thursday could bring a little rain to parched west central Nebraska

  • 0
Thunderstorm system expected Thursday could bring a little rain to parched west central Nebraska

Now that spring is here, North Platte’s completed “community build” playground at Centennial Park is drawing visitors for its first full season. Three small children and two grownups Wednesday were enjoying the features on the playground’s north side, behind the homage to North Platte’s former 1918 Union Pacific Depot that housed the World War II Canteen. Other pieces of apparatus depict a U.P. engine, construction equipment, a farm home in the colors of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch mansion and the watchtower of a pioneer fort such as Fort McPherson. The bulk of the playground’s equipment was installed in September after a successful $400,000 fund drive including private donations and grants and use of interest from the city of North Platte’s Newburn Fund.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Through nearly the first four months of 2021, the North Platte area had received 6.27 inches of precipitation.

As of Wednesday, 2022’s number is at 1.46 inches — about 2.42 inches below average for the area.

“To say it’s been dry definitely is an understatement,” said Caleb Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field.

Brown said the numbers could get a slight boost as a developing system has the potential to produce three-quarters to an inch of rain along the Interstate 80 corridor at the end of this week.

Brown said the northern part of west central Nebraska, near Valentine, could get closer to 2 inches. He added that the southwestern portion of the state, where crews are battling the Road 702 wildfire, could receive a quarter- to half-inch of rain.

The system is developing over the Pacific Ocean and Brown said it is tracking to reach land over the Pacific Northwest before it dips down through the Rockies.

People are also reading…

It could result in spotty rainfall Thursday afternoon or evening, The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Friday afternoon and evening and possibly linger into Saturday morning and early afternoon. There is the potential for thunderstorms producing strong winds and hail, but Brown said the strongest chance for severe weather is in southeast Nebraska.

The winds could be strong over the weekend as well, especially Saturday Brown said, as gusts could exceed 50 mph.

The area received a touch of rain last weekend that measured just under two-tenths of an inch at the North Platte Regional Airport.

There is a chance for additional precipitation early next week.

“We will have another weaker system passing through, but it’s a little tough to tell what we could get for precipitation,” Brown said. Some forecast models “kick it off to the south, so there is the potential we could miss out on anything too significant.“

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News