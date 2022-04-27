Thunderstorm system expected Thursday could bring a little rain to parched west central Nebraska

Through nearly the first four months of 2021, the North Platte area had received 6.27 inches of precipitation.

As of Wednesday, 2022’s number is at 1.46 inches — about 2.42 inches below average for the area.

“To say it’s been dry definitely is an understatement,” said Caleb Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lee Bird Field.

Brown said the numbers could get a slight boost as a developing system has the potential to produce three-quarters to an inch of rain along the Interstate 80 corridor at the end of this week.

Brown said the northern part of west central Nebraska, near Valentine, could get closer to 2 inches. He added that the southwestern portion of the state, where crews are battling the Road 702 wildfire, could receive a quarter- to half-inch of rain.

The system is developing over the Pacific Ocean and Brown said it is tracking to reach land over the Pacific Northwest before it dips down through the Rockies.

It could result in spotty rainfall Thursday afternoon or evening, The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Friday afternoon and evening and possibly linger into Saturday morning and early afternoon. There is the potential for thunderstorms producing strong winds and hail, but Brown said the strongest chance for severe weather is in southeast Nebraska.

The winds could be strong over the weekend as well, especially Saturday Brown said, as gusts could exceed 50 mph.

The area received a touch of rain last weekend that measured just under two-tenths of an inch at the North Platte Regional Airport.

There is a chance for additional precipitation early next week.

“We will have another weaker system passing through, but it’s a little tough to tell what we could get for precipitation,” Brown said. Some forecast models “kick it off to the south, so there is the potential we could miss out on anything too significant.“

