North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s second annual Murder Mystery (and Mayhem) Dinner is at 6 p.m. July 14 at at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, contacting the organization via phone or going to the Eventbrite website.

The theme of the fundraiser is a 1920s style murder mystery play that encourages audience participation by helping to solve the crime, the organization said in a press release.

Frank Fontano, played by John Hales, is a notorious crime boss who is hosting a birthday party at the Cat’s Meow Speakeasy, in honor of his son, Felix Fontano, played by Sam Fornander.

Additional cast members include: Dalene Skates, Hannah Hokanson, Mark Cullinan, Jet Brown, Brett and Nikki Schmidt, Ben Hill and Desiree Fornander.

Guests can come dressed in 1920s style gangster/flapper garb, or can visit the event “treasure chest” to grab a hat, boa or headpiece to accessorize.

The event includes dinner and a cash bar. The person who solves the crime wins dinner for four at North 40 Chophouse.

Live ticket sales will also be at Double Dips, Pop Corner and Bling.

Ticket deadline is midnight July 5.