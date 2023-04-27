Members of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority quickly advanced TIF assistance to complete the Victory Village apartment complex to the City Council Thursday.

CRA members also finalized tax increment financing for Wilkinson Cos.’ Fat Dogs truck stop complex at Interstate 80 Exit 179 during their 10-minute meeting. Both items were approved on 5-0 votes.

The council Tuesday will hold a public hearing and vote on DP Development LLC’s request for $2.23 million in TIF to help expand the current 80-unit apartment complex near West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard to its final projected size of 200 units.

If the council approves the aid, CRA members would meet once more to finalize a redevelopment contract with Omaha-based DP, as they did with Wilkinson’s project Thursday.

Wilkinson will receive up to $2.75 million in TIF reimbursements over up to 15 years toward its site preparation and infrastructure costs to build in Exit 179’s low-lying northeast quadrant.

The Fat Dogs truck stop planned there would be the fifth recently opened or being built by Wilkinson along I-80 from Ogallala to Lincoln. The $16 million-plus project also will include a quick-serve restaurant, a hotel, park land, retail space and office space for Wilkinson’s corporate headquarters.

Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff has said it’ll take several months and cost $5.1 million up front to prepare the 74.86-acre site for construction. The city’s TIF aid would offset just over half that amount through future property taxes generated by the site’s expected increase in taxable value.

The company also will need council approval of its subdivision plat and dedication of the northeast quadrant’s private road to the city, she said.