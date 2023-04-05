Several North Platte city and business leaders Tuesday praised homegrown Wilkinson Cos. for being willing to take on development of Interstate 80 Exit 179’s last open but most physically challenging corner.

But that didn’t avert yet another split City Council vote over using tax increment financing to help a developer recoup some project costs.

Council members granted $2.75 million in TIF aid toward Wilkinson’s infrastructure expenses by the same 5-3 margin often seen in votes involving the financing technique the past two years.

Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods and Councilwoman Donna Tryon voted “no” on the Exit 179 redevelopment plan, which will feature what would be Wilkinson’s fifth I-80 Fat Dogs truck stop already open or under construction.

Tryon and Woods said Wilkinson doesn’t need the help, citing gasoline prices running higher in Lincoln County than elsewhere on Nebraska’s stretch of I-80. Rieker didn’t speak during Tuesday’s debate.

Clarine Eickhoff, Wilkinson’s chief operating officer, nonetheless was elated after the council majority cleared the way for its $16 million-plus plan to finish off Exit 179’s development 39 years after Newberry Access opened.

“We’re extremely happy,” she said after the meeting. “This is exactly what we wanted, what we expected tonight.”

The Community Redevelopment Authority, which unanimously backed the project Feb. 9 and again March 30, must meet once more to finalize Wilkinson’s redevelopment contract. The Planning Commission added its unanimous approval March 28.

Eickhoff said her company will need to win formal council approval of its eight-lot subdivision plat. Other features will include a quick-serve restaurant, a hotel, park land and office space for Wilkinson’s corporate headquarters.

The private road providing sole access to Exit 179’s northeast quadrant — acquired by Wilkinson when it bought its 74.86-acre plot last August — also must be formally dedicated to the city, she said.

Paving and reinforcing of that road will be rolled into an expected yearlong process to raise the quadrant’s elevation, build reinforced concrete streets and install other infrastructure. That could start in late summer if the subdivision and road dedications are approved soon, Eickhoff said.

I-80 Lakeside Campground, which lies east of Wilkinson’s land, holds an access easement to the private road. Co-owner Jerrad Shepherd of rural Gothenburg told the Planning Commission he favors the project.

Speakers at a public hearing before the council’s vote reiterated 40 years of frustration over finding someone willing to take on development of the vacant Exit 179 quadrant.

It’s been used as a “dumping ground for sawdust,” exacerbating the site’s natural challenges as low-lying ground near the South Platte River, said CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg.

He told the council that Wilkinson will have to spend around $5.1 million upfront to ready the site for building construction. TIF gives it a chance to gradually recover just over half of that over up to 15 years.

“You’ve got a piece of property that’s been uninhabitable for a significant period of time and needs a great deal of help to make it valuable,” Bacon said.

Wilkinson won City Council approval two decades ago for $3.02 million in TIF to help build the Fritz Subdivision shopping center just north of Walmart.

But city and state figures show it fell $84,921 short of recovering that amount before that property went fully onto Lincoln County’s tax rolls. Wilkinson received its last TIF payment for that project in 2019.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said it’s fortunate that Wilkinson — whose businesses account for 10 of the chamber’s 600-plus members — has stepped forward to fill in Exit 179 at last.

They “continue to invest time and time again in our community,” he said “It’s the only way that (part of the) interchange will ever, ever develop.”

Veteran commercial real estate agent Rob Stefka, the CRA’s recently retired vice chairman, and insurance agent Tanner Pettera agreed. “No one’s going to develop it without the extra support” from TIF, Pettera said.

Councilman Ty Lucas noted that Love’s Truck Stop and Flying J Travel Center — both on Exit 179’s south side — both got help in the form of streets the city built and paid for.

He also noted Wilkinson’s plans to include a fountain and a riverside dog park in its development. Combined with the new businesses, “this is just game-changing for this exit,” Lucas said.

Councilman Pete Volz said finishing off Exit 179, coupled with further increase in truck traffic from the construction and future operation of Sustainable Beef LLC, might finally push the Nebraska Department of Transportation to expand Newberry Access to four lanes. That project, which includes a second I-80 overpass, is on a waiting list.

Despite Newberry’s current congestion, “the state’s not going to do anything until we do something out there” at the interchange, Volz said.

Tryon acknowledged the difficulties in developing the vacant quadrant. “I’m wondering if there’s ever a property that isn’t feasible to develop, because if there is, this might be it,” she said.

But she and Woods both called attention to current North Platte gas prices in opposing TIF for Wilkinson, which operates two Fat Dogs and two Time Saver gas stations and convenience stores in the city.

Regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.60 per gallon Wednesday in Lincoln County, highest of Nebraska’s 15 I-80 counties, according to AAA’s online listing of county-by-county gas prices.

Prices for the same grade averaged $3.14 a gallon in Keith County and $3.38 in Dawson County, the next I-80 counties in each direction.

“From what I’m hearing, people notice the difference in gas,” Tryon said. “And now they’re wanting TIF to do this project.

“People are thinking, ‘I’m going to go to Ogallala. I can get gas a lot cheaper, and they have a Walmart. Or I’m going to Lexington.’ … I would actually rather see it be a larger campground.”

“It’s already a 30-cent-a-gallon subsidy (to Wilkinson), and that’s why I have a problem with the TIF,” Woods added.

Wilkinson also has Fat Dogs outlets at the Ogallala and Lexington I-80 exits; North Platte’s main U.S. Highway 83 interchange; and interstate exits at Sidney, Grand Island and the Lincoln Airport.

Gas prices averaged $3.27 a gallon Wednesday in Cheyenne County, $3.32 in Hall County and $3.36 in Lancaster County, according to AAA’s webpage.

Ogallala’s Fat Dogs convenience store has already been expanded into a truck stop. Eickhoff said Wilkinson is doing likewise at Lexington, with expansions into truck stops also planned at Grand Island and Lincoln.

The company’s Exit 179 project would allow Wilkinson to supply the gas tankers for all its stores from that location, she told CRA members in February. It currently does so from a “truck hub” on Walker Road.