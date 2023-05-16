Approval for tax increment financing to help complete the Victory Village apartment complex won swift though narrow approval at Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting.
A redevelopment plan granting $2.23 million in TIF to DP Development LLC passed 4-3, with Councilman Pete Volz abstaining from the vote.
Council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted “no,” as they typically do on TIF proposals. Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Brian Flanders voted to approve.
North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority will have to vote one more time to finalize DP’s assistance to expand Victory Village from its initial 80 units to its final size of 200 units.
The Omaha firm received $1.6 million in TIF in 2020 toward its costs to install infrastructure at the complex at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. DP dedicated the first 80 units last July.
The City Council held a public hearing May 2 on DP’s TIF request, but the council vote that typically follows such hearings was postponed so the firm could work out last-minute financing questions.
DP President Brian Reilly said after the May 2 meeting that he expects construction on the last 120 units would begin by mid- to late summer assuming the council’s approval Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, council members gave 7-1 second-round approval to a pair of annexation ordinances that would bring Chief Development Inc.’s proposed “senior living” site and adjoining land along the NPPD Canal into the city.
Tryon cast the lone “no” vote against the annexations, which each will face third and final votes June 6.
In other business, the council:
- Granted second-round approval to an ordinance rezoning land next to Jared and Melony O’Keefe’s home at 4114 Victoria Lane to R-3 residential. The O’Keefes plan to buy the land and add it to their lot.
- Agreed, as part of a five-item consent agenda, to appoint Tryon to the city’s Library Advisory Board. Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Tryon was supposed to be appointed to the board two years ago, but a clerical error prevented it.