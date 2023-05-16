Work session Thursday for 6 city boards

Members of five of the city of North Platte's appointed boards will join the City Council Thursday for a nonvoting 5:30 p.m. informational work session.

Presentations on tax increment financing, the state's Open Meetings Act and policies on email usage and retention will be covered for members of the council, Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment, Community Redevelopment Authority, Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee and Civil Service Commission.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said he called the joint work session because several members on the various appointed boards have recently joined them and haven't served on public boards before.

"We felt some education regarding important Nebraska statutes was important to set committee members up for success," Kelliher said.

Thursday's meeting will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel. Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes for access. The full meeting will be archived afterward for those wishing to watch later.

— Todd von Kampen