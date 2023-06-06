North Platte City Council members Tuesday took steps forward on three planned or projected housing developments across and even just outside of town.

Their votes on those matters were part of an initial 29-item agenda that the council handled in about 75 minutes.

Attitudes about tax increment financing once more impacted the evening’s decisions, with its eight members split on two housing-related items related to TIF and united — for the most part — on the one that wasn’t.

They gave 7-1 final approval, with Councilwoman Donna Tryon opposed, to a pair of annexations tied to the “senior living” complex that Chief Development Inc. proposed in 2019 between the South Platte River and North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

Chief asked that the city bring the 65.03-acre “Hahler property” site inside city limits before it offers a more formal plan. The council also annexed an adjoining 8.93 acres, including where the NPPD Canal joins the river, at the Police Department’s request to clear up law enforcement jurisdiction there.

Council members also started on its way a “substandard and blighted” study of whether 210 acres between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access — including 43.13 acres proposed for housing in 2021 — should be added to the city’s TIF-eligible areas.

They voted 5-3 to refer the study by Hanna:Keelan Associates to the city’s Planning Commission, which will hold a public hearing June 27 before recommending whether to recommend the council adopt the study.

Tryon and Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods voted against the referral, reflecting their typically united opposition to the city’s use of TIF.

That trio was more enthusiastic about plans for an initial 18-lot housing development outside city limits, which can’t involve TIF due to its location.

Allura LLC, owned by John Boettcher and his family, won unanimous 8-0 approval for three of four agenda items related to their plan to develop the Legends Subdivision about 1½ miles west of the intersection of West State Farm Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Rieker and Tryon dissented from a 6-2 vote for first-round approval of an ordinance to extend the city’s 2-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction outside city limits by 839 acres. It’ll need two more “yes” votes unless the council decides to waive one June 20.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the council’s November vote to annex the city-owned “South Park” property enables the extension. Without it, Allura’s 84.1-acre property would be split between the city’s and Lincoln County’s planning jurisdictions.

But council members subsequently joined in approval of Allura’s subdivision plat, change the city’s land-use map and adopt an ordinance rezoning the subdivision site from A-1 transitional agriculture to R-L suburban dwelling.

Unlike the case of the 2-mile zoning extension, the council unanimously agreed to waive the usual three votes on the rezoning ordinance so it could be adopted immediately.

Boettcher, who grew up in North Platte and splits his time between the city and Kalamazoo, Michigan, said his family wants to contribute toward relieving the local housing shortage expected to deepen when Sustainable Beef LLC’s meatpacking plant is finished and begins operations.

“I’m a problem-solver, and I’ve seen in the past couple of years, doing business in town, (that) we have a housing need,” he told the council during a public hearing.

Clark said the subdivision’s initial lots would be about 2 acres apiece, allowing ample room for wells and septic systems. The plat leaves room for 19 more lots on the east if warranted.

Boettcher said the water table on the site south of West State Farm is near enough to the surface to make wells feasible but deep enough to allow for basements.

Councilman Pete Volz welcomed that news. “That’s one thing we miss in town, the lack of basements,” he said. “That affects the cost immensely.”

The homes' sale prices should average between $350,000 and $650,000, Boettcher said, but his family is looking at other housing projects around the city that would sell at lower price ranges.

Rieker praised Boettcher and his family for their initiative. “This is one of the most exciting developments I’ve heard about,” he said. “And you’re doing it on your own. I appreciate that.”

Two items originally on Tuesday’s agenda were pulled due to last-minute snags, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said. They involved proposed contracts to develop a new city website and make audio-visual system improvements in the City Hall council chamber.

In other business, the council:

Agreed to postpone the council’s first regular July meeting a day to July 5. Independence Day falls on the month’s first Tuesday, while regular council meetings usually are on the first and third Tuesdays.

Approved a land-use map change, rezoning ordinance and subdivision plat so Trey and Dayna Wasserburger can split off a 2.49-acre lot with an existing home from agricultural property they own at 6547 E. State Farm Road.

Gave final approval to a rezoning ordinance related to Jared and Melony O’Keefe’s plan to enlarge their home lot at 4114 Victoria Lane by buying land just south of it. The ordinance establishes R-3 residential zoning for the expanded lot.

Accepted a $2.485 million bid from Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, to carry out the city’s 2023 repaving plan. A dozen stretches of city streets will be milled and resurfaced with 2 inches of fresh asphalt, City Engineer Brent Burklund said.

Approved a “memorandum of understanding” with Canteen District Inc. that clarifies the city’s and district’s responsibilities for maintaining the signs, archways, plants, benches and other equipment installed as part of downtown’s 2020-22 beautification projects.

Renewed a five-year interlocal agreement with Lincoln County to share Clark’s planning and zoning services and an annual deal to supply the county Roads Department with fuel. The county will pay the cost of the fuel plus 1 cent per gallon, up to an annual cap of $700,000.

Ratified Kelliher’s appointments of Kert McKeone to replace Chance Schilling on the Planning Commission and Dr. Jessica Meduna to succeed Dr. Dillon Harvey as the veterinarian on the Animal Control Commission.