State and local fiscal reports for 2022 reflect North Platte’s stepped-up use of tax increment financing, though not yet to the extent seen earlier in this still-young century and millennium.

Three TIF projects approved in 2020 and 2021 made their debut in the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s latest annual report on statewide use of the widespread but controversial economic development technique.

They lifted the city’s number of TIF projects actively diverting money from increases in their property taxes to 10, the city’s highest in the state report since its peak of a dozen in 2011.

That peak likely will be equaled in next year’s 2023 report and surpassed in 2024, given that five newer TIF projects — most notably Sustainable Beef LLC — aren’t yet accounted for.

A Telegraph analysis shows that active TIF projects diverted $757,467 in property taxes in 2022, the equivalent of 1% of that tax year’s combined $75.2 million tax request by North Platte’s eight local governments. That percentage rose from 0.4% in 2021.

The Revenue Department issued its 2022 TIF report March 1, but North Platte city officials didn’t complete their review of active projects’ TIF repayment status until mid-May.

TIF allows developers in areas legally designated “substandard and blighted” areas to gradually recover a portion of their eligible development costs over up to 15 years, using taxes generated by their projects’ increase in taxable value.

Such projects go fully onto their county’s property tax rolls sooner than 15 years if their agreed-upon costs are repaid more quickly than that. If the 15-year clock runs out first, the developer cannot recoup its full TIF amount.

Sustainable Beef, the fledgling Mulligan Meadows housing area and North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity all were approved for TIF in 2022. They didn’t appear in that tax year’s report because they hadn’t yet begun receiving repayments from increases in their property taxes.

Two TIF projects have won City Council approval thus far in 2023: Wilkinson Cos.’ Interstate 80 Exit 179 development, which won TIF aid April 4, and the second phase of the Victory Village apartment complex May 16.

An initial Telegraph analysis last June found that TIF projects in North Platte have never accounted for more than 5.9% of the city’s total taxable value or 3.6% of combined tax requests. Both figures were reached in 2005.

Since the current Ramada by Wyndham became the city’s first TIF project in 1999, 10 projects have returned fully to tax rolls.

Eight were paid off in eight to 14 years, while two — the Ramada project (then Quality Inn & Suites) and a Wilkinson strip mall near Walmart — expired without their developers recovering their full TIF costs.

Local opponents contend that developers usually don’t need TIF and the technique deprives local governments of immediate payoffs from economic projects in the form of higher property taxes.

North Platte used the technique far more sparsely during most of the 2010s, with only three active projects in the state’s 2015 TIF report. That number rose to six in 2019 and seven in 2021.

But the city’s 10 projects in the 2022 report accounted for just 0.8% of the state’s 1,263 projects actively repaying developers from their project’s increased taxes.

Kearney led Nebraska communities comparably sized to North Platte with 41 active TIF projects in 2021, a figure that grew to 46 last year.

Among other highlights of the 2022 state and local TIF reports:

They were the first to include the former Platte River Mall’s transformation into District 177, approved in 2021, and the first phase of Victory Village that won TIF aid in 2020.

The combined increased taxable value of the 10 active TIF projects nearly tripled to almost $37.2 million. That’s still well below the city’s peak of $65.2 million in diverted TIF “excess value” in 2011.

Similarly, the combined “excess value” of those 10 projects accounted for 2.1% of the citywide 2022 taxable value of $1.74 billion. The percentage rose from 0.9% in 2021 but remained about one-third of its 2005 peak of 5.9%.

Two active city TIF projects — District 177 and the Dancer Properties subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues — have multiple 15-year TIF clocks running as additional homes are built each year at the latter and future stages of the mall project are begun.

The Eagle Estates development, which began receiving TIF repayments in 2011, is closest to fully joining the tax rolls. But it still has $163,534 in TIF-eligible costs to recover before its 15-year clock runs out in 2026.

The Southwest Implement project, which likewise will return to tax rolls in 2026, remained $339,817 short of recovering its eligible costs with three tax years to go.