TIF study, 2 block grant requests on NP City Council agenda Tuesday

A new study examining TIF eligibility south of Interstate 80 and a block-grant application to help upgrade West Ninth Street lead the rest of a lengthy North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday.

Wilkinson Development of North Platte wants a vacant 22.06-acre tract and part of a nearby neighborhood declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing.

Council members will be asked Tuesday to refer the study by David City’s Marvin Planning Associates to the Planning Commission. That panel would hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend council approval at a later date.

Wilkinson owns the vacant tract north of Hackberry Road and west of Russian Olive Road. It’s west and just south of North Platte’s main I-80 interchange at U.S. Highway 83.

The area to be studied for TIF eligibility also takes in an adjoining block bounded by Hackberry, Russian Olive, South Oak Street and Lynn Court.

Wilkinson commissioned Marvin’s study “to determine if possible future development of the area is feasible,” Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memorandum.

The draft study document says 24 of the 26 buildings in the study area are at least 40 years old, one of several “contributing factors” laid out in state law to qualify for TIF eligibility.

Other qualifying factors evident in the area include average to poor conditions for existing streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, the Marvin study says.

Council members also will hold public hearings and vote on applying to the state for two federal Community Development Block Grants, one of which would help improve West Ninth and an adjacent stretch of North Carr Avenue.

Modernizing West Ninth from Sherman to Buffalo Bill avenues has been on the city’s one- and six-year road plan for several decades. Design work for the project is part of the current one-year 2022-23 road plan.

The council had endorsed an unsuccessful CDBG application in August 2020 that sought $400,000 toward the West Ninth project. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awards the grants.

This year’s application asks for $425,000 in CDBG funds to aid with water and storm sewer installation, sidewalks and Americans With Disabilities Act improvements on both the West Ninth stretch and Carr between that street and Rodeo Road.

The city would cover the rest of the work on or along both streets, estimated to cost $2.9 million.

City officials also have discussed using part of North Platte’s $4 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funds for West Ninth utilities work.

The other CDBG application on Tuesday’s agenda will seek $73,000 to help both the city and Lincoln County update their respective comprehensive plans and the most recent city-county housing study completed in 2018.

The city and county are jointly applying for the grant, which also would help create an “affordable housing action plan” and a “strategic safe streets action plan.” County commissioners will consider the application Monday.

Clark, who serves as planning administrator for both entities, said in a council memo that the CDBG funds would cover about one-third of the $220,000 estimated cost of the new and updated planning documents.

The city, county, North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. and private grants and donations would cover the rest of the costs, she said.

In other business, the council will hold hearings on and consider the following items endorsed by the Planning Commission last Tuesday:

Requests by Jim and Lorra Carlson to amend the city’s land-use plan and rezone their property at 1801 E. Second St. from R-2 residential to B-2 highway commercial.

The couple wants to store construction materials and equipment for their drywall business on the property, which sits among other commercial businesses.

Requests by Joe Shown for rezoning and a conditional use permit so he can install a 10-by-24-foot electronic advertising billboard on his land at 3022 E. Philip Ave.

Shown’s land would be rezoned from “transitional agricultural” to I-1 light industrial to enable the billboard between Philip’s intersections with Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access.

Separate requests to vacate alleys between West 13th and 14th streets, north of Rodeo Road, and between East Second and Johnson streets east of Welch Avenue.

Adjoining property owners seeking the vacations want to consolidate lots so they can each build an accessory building, Clark said.

Both of the alley vacations and the Carlson and Shown rezoning requests require the council to pass ordinances. Each will need three “yes” votes unless members vote to waive one or two of them.