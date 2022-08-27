TIF study, housing plat before NP Planning Commission Tuesday

North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will review a “substandard and blighted” study for land south of Interstate 80 and an initial subdivision plat for a recently approved “shovel-ready” housing project.

The nine-member panel also will elect 2022-23 officers and consider vacating two alleys north of Rodeo Road during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Tuesday’s monthly meeting was postponed from Aug. 23 when the North Platte City Council scheduled a special meeting for that day.

The Planning Commission session will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. To access it Tuesday, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

Members will hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend that the City Council declare a 30-acre area north of Hackberry Road eligible for tax increment financing.

Wilkinson Development, which commissioned the study by David City’s Marvin Planning Associates, owns a vacant 22.06-acre tract that makes up most of the would-be TIF-eligible area.

The study area also takes in an adjoining block bounded by Hackberry, Russian Olive Road, South Oak Street and Lynn Court. It’s west and south of the main Interstate 80 interchange.

Marvin’s study document, referred Aug. 2 by the council to the Planning Commission, says 24 of the area’s 26 buildings are at least 40 years old. That’s one of several factors for TIF eligibility laid out in state law.

The study area also features average to poor conditions for existing streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, the Marvin study adds.

Finding the area substandard and blighted would raise the percentage of North Platte’s TIF-eligible area from 20.8% to 21.1%, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum. State law caps TIF-eligible land at 35% in cities North Platte’s size.

Before taking up the Marvin study, the Planning Commission will take up the initial plat of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s planned 51-lot housing subdivision at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue.

Council members earlier this summer agreed to sell 13.2 acres of city-owned land to the chamber and grant $1.87 million in TIF aid for installing needed infrastructure for the subdivision.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said his group — which plans to sell individual lots to modular or standard homebuilders — has named its subdivision “Mulligan Meadows.”

“Mulligan” refers both to River’s Edge Golf Course, the tract’s neighbor to the east, and the idea that North Platte “is giving housing a second chance,” he told The Telegraph Friday.

Person said the subdivision plat lays out the project’s eight northernmost lots on the south side of Adams. The rest of the 13.2-acre tract will remain a single lot for now, he said.

The lots along Adams already have city sewer service and need only water lines in order to be offered for sale once those are put in, Person said.

The city’s TIF aid will gradually offset the chamber’s costs to install streets and utilities throughout the tract.

That work will follow in 2023, Person said, but platting the first eight lots now offers the best chance to start adding homes along Adams by year’s end.

Planning Commission members will decide whether to recommend the subdivision’s approval to the council, which is scheduled to take it up Sept. 6.

In other business, the panel will consider whether to recommend the council vacate alleys north and west of 1218 N. Ash St. The building on that property lies just north of Zeller Motor Co. at Ash and Rodeo Road.

Clark said the applicant wants to enable a lot reconfiguration and possible addition of a fence at the property.