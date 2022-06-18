TIF usage lower in North Platte than other Nebraska cities

The fiscal story of North Platte’s recent use of tax increment financing remained only partly visible as 2021 ended, according to that year’s state and city TIF reports.

A Telegraph analysis shows that property taxes diverted to help offset eligible costs for that year’s seven active TIF projects equaled just 0.4% of combined 2021 tax requests for North Platte’s eight local governments.

The seven projects’ valuation growth — the part that yields TIF reimbursements — accounted for only 0.9% of the city’s 2021 taxable value, based on city, Lincoln County and Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.

Both percentages are bound to rise over the next few years as diversions for five TIF projects approved in 2021 and 2022 begin to show up in the state’s annual TIF reports.

That group, led by the planned Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant, will raise the city’s active TIF projects to 12. That equals the peak number reached in 2011.

But since reimbursements started in 1999 for North Platte’s first TIF project — one of 10 now fully on the tax rolls — diverted valuations and taxes have never accounted for more than 5.9% of the city’s total taxable value or 3.6% of its eight local governments’ combined tax requests. Both were in 2005.

North Platte’s TIF activity still remains far quieter than in six similarly-sized Nebraska communities, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

State TIF figures Person presented to the City Council June 7 showed Kearney, Hastings, the Scottsbluff-Gering-Terrytown combination, Norfolk, Columbus and Fremont far outstripping North Platte in active TIF projects and diverted valuations.

Kearney led the group with 41 active projects in 2021, with Hastings and the Scottsbluff area tied at 31 each.

Fremont led only North Platte with 11 active projects, but its $174 million in diverted TIF valuation — 8.9% of Fremont’s city total — more than doubled Kearney’s $86 million.

Person also pointed out that North Platte led the seven-community peer group in population in 1980 but now comes in last. It’s the only one of the seven to lose population since then, he added.

“This community’s been very, very conservative in using this (TIF) practice,” he told the council.

Among other findings from The Telegraph’s analysis of historic North Platte TIF data:

» Eagle Estates, tied for the oldest active TIF project among North Platte’s seven in 2021, has a chance to go fully on city property tax rolls in three to four years.

Developers receiving TIF have up to 15 years to recover the full amount of eligible project costs represented in their “TIF bond.” If the 15-year clock expires before they do, they can’t collect what’s left.

The TIF clock started in 2011 and will run out in 2026 for Eagle Estates, the housing development at East Philip and Taft avenues.

As of the end of 2021, it still had $163,534 to recover to pay off its $500,000 TIF bond. But Eagle Estates has received $70,000 or more a year toward principal and interest since 2017, according to state TIF reports.

» The Southwest Implement project, which also began receiving TIF reimbursements in 2011, had $224,183 left in principal on its $564,000 TIF bond at the end of 2021. Its 15-year clock also will run out in 2026.

» North Platte’s first 10 TIF projects slipped in combined 2021 taxable values and property taxes but continued to be worth far more than their lots’ original valuations.

That group, led by the Walmart Distribution Center, saw their collective taxable value dip from nearly $57 million to almost $55.3 million. They generated $1.13 million in 2021 taxes, down from $1.18 million.

All 10 began receiving TIF reimbursements between 1999 and 2004. Eight moved fully onto the tax rolls before their 15-year clocks expired, with four of them (Boss Truck Care, the former Cabela’s call center, Menards and the former Pro Printing building) paying off their TIF bonds in just nine years.

The Quality Inn (now Ramada by Wyndham) — North Platte’s first TIF project — and Wilkinson Development’s strip mall near Walmart failed to recover the full amounts of their TIF bonds before their clocks ran out.

