Time to choose: District 42, Rec Center tax, governor’s race top ballot

Lincoln County’s 21 election polling places will open to voters at 8 a.m. Tuesday, kicking off a midterm Election Day that will see Nebraska’s next governor elected before it’s over.

The state’s three members of the U.S. House of Representatives also will be chosen, along with Nebraska’s state constitutional officers, half of the Legislature and most county officials.

West central Nebraska’s ballots feature two Unicameral races, notably the District 42 final pitting appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson against fellow North Platte Republican Chris Bruns, the Lincoln County Board chairman.

North Platte voters will elect half of their City Council and school board while deciding whether to raise their city sales tax from 1.5% to 2% to expand the city Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

In-person polls will be open the same 12 hours across Nebraska, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Central Time Zone and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain zone.

County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office will post returns at lincolncountyne.gov. Multicounty, state and federal returns may be followed via Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office at sos.nebraska.gov/elections/2022-elections.

Lincoln County has 24 election precincts, with three pairs of them sharing a polling place. Precincts 5 and 6 vote at North Platte’s First United Methodist Church, Precincts 8 and 9 at Messiah Lutheran Church and Precinct 15 and Hall Precinct at the North Platte Berean Church.

Rossell again urged county voters with doubts about where they’re supposed to vote to click on “Voter Check” on the county’s website.

By entering their first and last names and the county’s name, they’ll find their precinct number and polling place address along with a sample ballot for that precinct.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook” with uncertain voters, she said Monday.

She also asked voters to be patient if it takes a little while for them to get and cast their ballots at their polling place. “Some precincts may only have three poll workers.”

Rossell’s office is aiming to post updated results once an hour, starting with partial early-ballot returns right after the 8 p.m. poll-closing deadline.

With no U.S. Senate seat to fill this year, the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts highlights Nebraska’s statewide ballot.

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who won the May 10 Republican primary, faces Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, Libertarian nominee Scott Zimmerman of Omaha and recognized write-in candidates Dave Wright of Neligh and Robert Borer of Lincoln.

Blood’s running mate, former Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis, would be west central Nebraska’s first lieutenant governor in 35 years if elected. The late Don McGinley of Ogallala served as Bob Kerrey’s lieutenant governor from 1983 to 1987.

Democrats have no official candidates for the state’s other four elected constitutional offices. All Republican nominees save Evnen, who is unopposed, face third-party candidates.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering is seeking his ninth two-year term as 3rd District congressman. The Republican faces Democrat David Else of rural Overton and Legal Marijuana NOW candidate Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha.

Besides settling the Unicameral’s District 42 race — Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner is unopposed in District 44 — voters in The Telegraph’s coverage area will help fill four seats on statewide boards.

Retired teacher, coach and administrator Robin Stevens of Gothenburg is seeking to retain his District 7 State Board of Education seat against primary leader Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte. Stevens is the state school board’s vice chairman.

Outgoing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and former State Board of Education member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City are vying to succeed retiring District 7 University of Nebraska Regent Bob Phares of North Platte. Williams led the May primary.

North Platte banker David Gale hopes to unseat Bill Hoyt of McCook from his Subdistrict 4 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District board. Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff is unopposed for the District 5 Public Service Commission seat after winning the GOP primary.

Regional voters also will help decide whether to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage and amend the state constitution to require photo IDs to vote and let cities or airport authorities spend money to lure or upgrade commercial air service.

They'll also decide whether to retain 11 local or statewide judges for additional six-year terms. The list includes Chief Justice Michael Heavican and three North Platte-based jurists: Nebraska Court of Appeals District 6 Judge Frankie Moore, District Judge Michael Piccolo and County Judge Joel Jay.

In North Platte, City Council President Jim Nisley and appointed Councilman Brian Flanders are unopposed in Wards 1 and 3 respectively. Flanders succeeded Councilman Jim Carman, who had filed for a fourth term but retired in August.

Ward 2 Councilman Ty Lucas is officially opposed for re-election by Kelle Dikeman. In Ward 4, Councilman Ed Rieker faces Tracy Martinez, who filed early this year, and recognized write-in candidate Nate Hawks, son of retired City Administrator Jim Hawks.

Also Tuesday, either Daren Wilkinson or Corban Heinis will win the North Platte Airport Authority seat now held by outgoing member Greg Hanna.

North Platte’s school board races feature re-election bids by Ward 2 member Jo Ann Lundgreen, who faces Thomas Hagert II, and Ward 3 incumbent Mark Nicholson, who is opposed by Emily Garrick.

Marcy Hunter and Cynthia O’Connor are squaring off in the school board’s Ward 1 to succeed Ivan Mitchell. He declined to seek another term after he succeeded the now-retired Mel McNea as CEO of Great Plains Health.

County Commissioners Kent Weems (District 2) and Micaela Wuehler (District 3) are unopposed for new terms, as are the county's nine separately elected "row officials" and two incumbents on the county's noxious weed control board.