If Nebraska does set the stage for year-round daylight saving time — which Congress first has to allow — summer drivers from North Platte to Denver wouldn’t have to change clocks twice.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who has reintroduced the idea as Legislative Bill 143, said Wednesday that Wyoming and Colorado already have passed bills to switch to year-round DST if and when Congress passes a bill allowing that option.

Based on input to state lawmakers’ offices, “it seems everyone in the state hates the idea of having to change their clocks twice a year,” Briese said in opening the public hearing on his bill before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Nebraska would be the 20th state since 2017 to enable year-round DST if his bill passes and Congress acts, Briese said.

“As more and more states adopt this, it becomes more likely that Congress would act, I believe, sooner rather than later,” he told committee members.

Should the Legislature pass LB 143 and Gov. Jim Pillen signs it, that would require only one other bordering state to adopt “a year-round standard of time” as Briese’s newest bill is written.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed his state’s year-round DST bill on June 2, 2022, after Nebraska lawmakers had given first-round approval to Briese’s previous bill but let it die when the 107th Legislature adjourned last April.

Colorado’s law, like Briese’s bill, requires three bordering states to also enable year-round DST if Congress does likewise. Wyoming, which adopted its year-round DST bill in March 2020, requires four bordering states to do so.

Briese won 40-3 initial approval in March 2022 for his previous year-round DST bill (LB 283). His latest bill isn’t significantly different, he said in response to a question from Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt.

Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Tom Brewer of Gordon voted for last year’s bill, as did then-Sens. Dan Hughes of Venango and Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

One of last year’s three “no” votes came from Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, who later introduced an amendment to switch Nebraska to year-round standard time starting Jan. 1, 2023, until and unless Congress allows year-round DST. Senators never took up LB 283 again before adjournment.

Had Briese’s 2021-22 bill passed with Erdman’s amendment attached, it would have forced drivers on the 80-mile stretch of Interstates 80 and 76 between North Platte and Julesburg, Colorado, to start changing their clocks by an hour at the state line and back the other way at the Keith-Lincoln county line — the Mountain-Central time zone line — during the DST months.

That’s because such a law would have effectively and indefinitely put Lincoln County and Nebraska’s other Central Time counties in the same time zone as Colorado except during the winter.

Mountain Daylight Time in Colorado and Central Standard Time in Nebraska would have been equal, with clocks in the Panhandle and Grant, Hooker, Arthur, Keith, Perkins, Chase and Dundy counties an hour behind both on Mountain Standard Time.

Briese Wednesday cited various studies saying that Americans spend more money during DST each year but heart attacks, epileptic seizures and motor vehicle wrecks are more common in the first days after March’s “spring forward” and November’s “fall back.”

“This process of the changing of our clocks is actually hurting and even killing people,” Briese said.

He argued that year-round DST could boost Nebraska’s economy by retaining an extra hour of sunlight from the first Sunday of November to the second Sunday of March. Clocks will “spring forward” again March 12.

Joe Kohout, a lobbyist for the Nebraska Golf Alliance, supported LB 143 for its potential positive impact on the state’s golf courses.

“Continued light of day also makes it easier for people to play 18 holes of golf after work,” he told the committee.

But Nebraska Broadcasters Association President and Executive Director Jim Timm opposed the bill, saying LB 143 “would actually be very disruptive to our industry” for radio and TV stations near bordering states that might not opt for year-round DST.

People depend on certain kinds of radio or TV news or information, and differing times across state lines “could disrupt the flow of information people are used to at certain times of day,” he said.

Most AM radio stations also are required to operate on reduced power — which reduces the reach of their signals — from sunset to sunrise, Timm added. “Losing morning audience in particular to this kind of a change would have a very negative impact.”

Kearney Sen. John Lowe asked Timm how stations like North Platte’s KODY-AM and others along Nebraska’s time-zone line deal with similar challenges throughout the year.

“The fact of the matter is (that) people have adjusted,” Timm replied. People who must cross the Mountain-Central line for work or school “figure it out.”

Briese suggested as the hearing closed that LB 143 could be amended to require four states to adopt similar year-round DST laws, as Colorado has done. Iowa could be specified to reduce problems for Omaha stations, he said.