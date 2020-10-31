Tips before you head out to cast your vote

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen offers the following tips and tools for voters in Tuesday’s general election:

» Checking voter registration and polling place: You can check the status of your voter registration and location of your polling place by contacting your county election office or visiting www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

If you turned in an early ballot, or if you have to complete a provisional ballot on Election Day, you can go to the same website to check the status of your ballot.

» Provisional ballots: If you have moved within your county but have not updated your voter registration, you still can vote. You will need to go to your new precinct in order to obtain a provisional ballot.

To identify the polling place for your current address, see www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

Also, if you lose or spoil your early ballot or have not received your early ballot by Election Day, you still can vote with a provisional ballot at your polling place. That ballot will be counted once it is confirmed that no other ballots have been cast by you.