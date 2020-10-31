Tips before you head out to cast your vote

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen offers the following tips and tools for voters in Tuesday’s general election:
» Checking voter registration and polling place: You can check the status of your voter registration and location of your polling place by contacting your county election office or visiting www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.
If you turned in an early ballot, or if you have to complete a provisional ballot on Election Day, you can go to the same website to check the status of your ballot.
» Provisional ballots: If you have moved within your county but have not updated your voter registration, you still can vote. You will need to go to your new precinct in order to obtain a provisional ballot.
To identify the polling place for your current address, see www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.
Also, if you lose or spoil your early ballot or have not received your early ballot by Election Day, you still can vote with a provisional ballot at your polling place. That ballot will be counted once it is confirmed that no other ballots have been cast by you.
» Be prepared: Before going to the polls, make an effort to become informed about the candidates and issues on the ballot. Sample ballots are printed in the newspapers and posted on county websites.
» Polling-site campaigning prohibited: Campaign items, such as buttons, stickers and T-shirts, are not allowed in a polling place.
It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located.
» Conduct at the polls: To maintain proper decorum at the polls, it is requested that you turn off your cell phones and other electronic devices. Phone conversations or loud bell tones can be distracting to others.
Ballot selfies are allowed in polling places; however, photos should be taken only of your own ballot and not someone else’s.
Also:
» Masks will be available for voters who do not have one.
» Black pens to mark your ballot will be given to you to keep.
» Voting booths will be wiped down after each voter is finished voting.
» Please maintain proper distance of 6 feet away from others in light of COVID-19.
» Respect your poll workers.
» Be patient: Many poll workers are new this year.
» Be sure to thank your poll worker for his or her service.
» Special accommodations and assistance: If you require special assistance to vote at your polling site, let the poll worker know.
Curbside help is available for those who have difficulty walking or utilize assistive devices. Ballot marketing devices are available for use with specially designed machines. Those features can also help those with hearing or vision difficulties.
Be sure to let a poll worker know what accommodations you might need.
» Statewide results: Unofficial results for statewide races will be posted and refreshed starting at 8 p.m. CST (7 p.m. MST) on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.nebraska.gov.
In addition to federal and Unicameral races, the website will list the results of judicial retention votes and multicounty races for the boards of community colleges, public power districts, natural resources districts and educational service units.
