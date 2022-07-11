Todd Rhodes oversees first North Platte School Board meeting as district superintendent

A new era began on July 1 with Todd Rhodes at the helm of the North Platte Public Schools District and Monday he gave his first reports as superintendent.

Rhodes takes over following the seven-year tenure of Ron Hanson who retired on June 30. Rhodes comes into the district from Gothenburg and a previous stint in the NPPS district as an administrator.

“One of the things I talked about quite often was the transition plan to get into the district and listen and learn what was going on in the district,” Rhodes said. “That really started in earnest clear back in February when I was able to spend some time over here and in fact that it averaged to about a day a week beginning at the end of February.”

Over the past week, Rhodes said he has visited several schools and plans to visit more over the next couple of weeks.

The board approved the proposed substitute pay rate increase as presented by Kevin Mills, director of human resources.

The details have been discussed for several months and include a pay differential for local subs vs. fully certified. The rationale, Mills said, is local substitutes need 60 credits of college, whereas a fully certified substitute needs a four-year degree and teacher certification.

Other changes to the pay rate are: pay increase from $130 a day for all subs, local and certified to $150 per day for local and to $210 for a fully certified substitute; increase from $200 to $225 per day for long-term substitutes; and for certified paras that already make over the hourly equivalent of a substitute teacher, an hourly incentive of $30 an hour to take on the extra duties of subbing.

In other action, the board approved the “2022-23 Substitute Teacher Handbook,” the “2022-23 Certifed/Classified Staff Handbook,” the “2022-23 Coach/Sponsor Handbook” and the “2022-23 Student Handbook.”

The district is still looking for a Spanish teacher and an LPN, Mills said.

Tina Smith, director of communications, gave a report on the Back to School Kickoff event on Aug. 9. She said Dr. Lee Warren, local surgeon and published author will be the featured speaker at the event.

Two hearings were held prior to the meeting, the first on student fees policy and the second on the wellness policy.

Lyndsey Douglas, director of elementary teaching and learning, gave a report on the Elementary Summer Extended Learning program.

She said the program partnered with Kids Klub on occasion and said having the event at the end of the school year was better received than scheduling it right before the students return to school in the fall.