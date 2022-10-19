Total and top individual donors to regional candidates

Following are combined total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind values) for listed candidates as of Oct. 4 in west central Nebraska races for the Legislature, Nebraska Public Power District board, Nebraska Public Power District, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite/PublicMaster.master.

Legislative District 42

Sen. Mike Jacobson

(Appointed to Legislature Feb. 23)

» Donations: $257,884

» Spending: $203,870.40

» Cash balance: $59,347.80

» Loans: Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $40,000

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Mid America Bio Energy & Commodities PAC, North Platte, $10,000; Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $9,500; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $7,000; Knoll Ranch, rural North Platte, $5,000; AGC Highway Improvement PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry PAC, Lincoln, $3,500; Nebraska Hospital Association PAC, Lincoln, $3,000; Nebraska Cooperative Council PAC, Lincoln, $3,000; Nebraska Optometric Association PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; First State Bank, Loomis, $2,500; Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants PAC, Lincoln, $2,000; Nebraska Medical PAC, Lincoln, $2,000; First National of Nebraska PAC, Omaha, $2,000; Associated Beverage Distributors of Nebraska PAC, $1,500; Kaapa Ethanol Holdings, Kearney, $1,500; NebraskaLand Bank, North Platte, $1,329; Advanced Gaming Technologies, LaVista, $1,000; Nebraska Independent Community Bankers PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; CARE PAC (Nebraska Health Care Association), Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Associated Builders & Contractors PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Altria Client Services Inc., Richmond, Virginia, $1,000; Consolidated Companies Inc., Lincoln, $1,000; Kissel Kohout ES Associates, Lincoln, $1,000; Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc., Omaha, $1,000; Tyson Foods Inc., Springdale, Arkansas, $1,000; Nebraska Insurance Federation PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; SMART-TD PAC, Olmsted, Ohio, $1,000; Industrial Tower West, Fort Morgan, Colorado, $1,000; AT&T, St. Louis, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $30,000; Alan Erickson, North Platte, $10,000; Lora Hall, Thedford, $5,000; Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Todd Hlavaty, rural North Platte, $5,000; Bill Snodgrass, North Platte, $4,000; Narayana Koduri, rural North Platte, $2,500; Pat Keenan, North Platte, $2,500; Kristin Lake, rural North Platte, $2,100; Robert Stefka, North Platte, $2,000; Ladd Lake, rural North Platte, $2,000; Kimberly Schroll, North Platte, $2,000; John Daniel Keenan, Sarasota, Florida, $2,000; Chris Blakely, North Platte, $1,000; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $1,000; Sharon Connealy, Whitman, $1,000; Ty Cox, rural North Platte, $1,000; Vern Ehlers, rural North Platte, $1,000; Mike Furmanski, Lincoln, $1,000; David Hatch, rural North Platte, $1,000; C.G. Holthus, York, $1,000; Marc Werkmeister, rural North Platte, $1,000; Byron Barksdale, North Platte, $1,000; Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln, $1,000; Eric Seacrest, North Platte, $1,000; John Dittman, Lincoln, $1,000; Timothy O’Holleran, North Platte, $1,000; Marty Schurr, rural Maywood, $1,000; Gary Trego, North Platte, $1,000; Elaine Fitzpatrick, rural North Platte, $1,000

Chris Bruns

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $121,763.83

» Spending: $83,597.60

» Cash balance: $36,516.23

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Kennedy Ranch, rural North Platte, $9,000; TD Angus, rural North Platte, $3,500; Nebraska Cooperative Council PAC, Lincoln, $3,000; Nebraska Realtors PAC, $2,000; Nebraska Optometric Association PAC, Lincoln, $1,500; The Cedar Room, North Platte, $1,251.90 (in-kind); KLMBRW Properties LLC, North Platte, $1,000; Lincoln County Feedyard, rural Stapleton, $1,000; Olson Farms Inc., rural Hershey, $1,000; (Sen.) Steve Erdman for Legislature, Bayard, $1,000; Nebraska Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000; Community Organization for Public Safety PAC, Omaha, $1,000; SMART-TD PAC, Olmsted, Ohio, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $12,200 (includes in-kind); Vince Dugan, North Platte, $5,000; Charles W. Herbster, Falls City, $5,000; Sandy Lundeen, North Platte, $5,000; Ashley Bruns, rural North Platte, $3,031.93; Lisa Bianco, rural North Platte, $2,849; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $2,000; Trey Wasserburger, rural North Platte, $2,000; Robert Foster, Omaha, $2,000; Michael Henry, rural North Platte, $1,500; David Gale, North Platte, $1,020.51; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Chris Bruns, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tori Copeland, Wallace, $1,000; Mark Dreiling, Washington, D.C., $1,000; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $1,000; Pat Keenan, North Platte, $1,000

Legislative District 44

Teresa Ibach

» Donations: $95,065.44

» Spending: $57,510.23

» Cash balance: $42,103.96

» Loans: Teresa Ibach, rural Sumner, $10,000

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln; $6,400; Nebraska Realtors PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; AGC Highway Improvement PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Tyson Foods Inc., Springdale, Arkansas, $3,000; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lincoln, $2,000; Union Pacific Railroad Co., Omaha, $2,000; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,500; Nebraska Cooperative Council PAC, Lincoln, $1,500; Reynolds American Inc./RAI Services, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, $1,500; Nebraska Action Committee for Rural Electrification PAC, Lincoln, $1,200; Business & Agriculture Society for Education, Lincoln, $1,100; Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation PAC, Lincoln, $1,100; First National of Nebraska PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Altria Client Services LLC & Its Affiliates, Madison, Wisconsin, $1,000; Archer Daniels Midland Co., Decatur, Illinois, $1,000; BNSF Railway Co., Fort Worth, Texas, $1,000; Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers PAC, Johnston, Iowa, $1,000; Nebraska Cattlemen Inc. State PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Construction Industry PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Optometric Association PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants PAC, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000; American Property Casualty Insurance Association, Chicago, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $10,000; Adam E. Beren, Wichita, Kansas, $2,500; Paul Kenney, rural Amherst, $1,000; Richard Ibach, rural Sumner, $1,000

Nebraska Public Power District

Subdistrict 4

Bill Hoyt (incumbent)

(2022 only)

» Donations: $9,950.88

» Spending: $9,173.15

» Cash balance: $777.73

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): none

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bill Hoyt, $9,950.88 (cash and in-kind)

David Gale

(filed 2022)

» Donations: $73,016.67

» Spending: $55,190.73

» Cash balance: $17,825.94

» Loans: David Gale, North Platte, $5,000

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Mid America Agri Products LLC, North Platte, $5,000; Mid America Bio Energy & Commodities LLC, North Platte, $5,000; Bruning Law Group, Lincoln, $3,500; Pathway Bank, Cairo, $1,000; Lincoln County Feedyard, rural Stapleton, $1,000; Kaapa Ethanol Holdings LLC, Kearney, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $10,000; Gene Spence, Omaha, $10,000; David Gale, North Platte, $3,878.76 (cash and in-kind); Pat Keenan, North Platte, $2,000; David Briggs, Alliance, $1,000; Rusty Kemp, rural Tryon, $1,000; John Gale, Lincoln, $1,000; David Rogers, Omaha, $1,000

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $69,307.80

» Spending: $65,208.85

» Cash balance: $4,098.95

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln, $2,500; Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg, $2,500

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robin Stevens, Gothenburg, $32,600; Richard and Linda Zarek, rural Gothenburg, $1,500; Claude and Karen Berreckman, Cozad, $1,000; Dianne Lozier, Omaha, $1,000; Matthew and Susan Williams, rural Gothenburg, $1,000

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $129,145

» Spending: $87,731.22

» Cash balance: $41,900.96

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Protect Nebraska Children PAC, $2,000; (Sen.) Suzanne C. Geist for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; Nebraska Republican Party, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $25,000; Tom Peed, Lincoln, $10,000; Robert Lundeen, North Platte, $7,500; Diane Krause, rural North Platte, $3,780; LaWayne Klein, Scottsbluff, $2,200; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $2,100; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $2,000; Andrea Melius, North Platte, $2,000; Debra Hostick, rural Merna, $1,525; Charles Herbster, Falls City, $1,500; Caroline Sorensen, rural North Platte, $1,300; Brian Hardin, Gering, $1,200 (cash and in-kind); William Kalblinger, North Platte, $1,200; Matt Ackerman, North Platte, $1,000; Edwin Hackel, rural Ord, $1,000; Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Omaha, $1,000; Jim Pillen, Columbus, $1,000; Clifford Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000; Steve Scholz, rural North Platte, $1,000; Adrian Smith, Gering, $1,000; Becky Trotter, Arcadia, $1,000 (in-kind); Errol Wells, rural Elba, $1,000; Suzanne Geist, Lincoln, $1,000; Ronald Brester, Lincoln, $1,000; F. Ellen Taylor-Kennedy, rural North Platte, $1,000; Tim Erdman, Bayard, $1,000; Brent Holliday, Gering, $1,000

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

» Donations: $38,867.45

» Spending: $38,023.74

» Cash balance: $1,843.71

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): SMART-TD PAC, North Olmsted, Ohio, $2,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Kevin Stocker, Scottsbluff, $32,000

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $414,382.09

» Spending: $254,523.31

» Cash balance: $171,733.05

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Matt Williams for Legislature, Gothenburg, $185,326.60; Walter Scott Revocable Trust, Omaha, $10,000; First National of Nebraska Inc., Omaha, $10,000; Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $6,000; (Sen. Mark) Kolterman for Legislature, Seward, $5,000; (Sen. John) Stinner for Legislature, Scottsbluff, $5,000; The Home Agency Inc. (DBA Nebraska Farm Services), Elwood, $7,500; Paulsen Inc., Cozad, $5,000; Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $5,000; (Sen. Robert) Hilkemann for Legislature, Omaha; $3,500; Thomas Investment Co., rural Broken Bow, $2,500; (Bob) Phares for Regent, North Platte, $1,500; LKQ Corp., Washington, D.C., $1,500; 96 Ranches Inc., Gothenburg, $1,500; Friends of (Sen.) Mike McDonnell, Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Anna Wishart for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; State Health PAC (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Omaha, $1,000; HDR Inc. Federal PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Pacific Life Insurance Co., Newport Beach, Virginia, $1,000; First State Bank, Loomis, $1,000; Mutual of Omaha Cos. PAC (IMPAC), Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Myron Dorn for Legislature, Adams, $1,000; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, $1,000; Nebraska State Bank, Broken Bow, $1,000; Peetz & Co., Lincoln, $1,000; Radcliffe & Associates, Lincoln, $1,000; Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society, Omaha, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bruce Lauritzen, Omaha, $17,500; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $15,000; Jerry Adams, rural Broken Bow, $10,000; Deryl Hamann, Omaha, $6,000; Michael Yanney, Omaha, $5,500; Richard and Patricia Bell, Omaha, $5,000; James Pillen, Columbus, $5,000; Howard Hawks, Omaha, $3,750; Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $3,750; Gary Latimer, Lincoln, $3,000; John Kotouc, Omaha, $2,500; John Koraleski, Omaha, $2,500; David Slosburg, Omaha, $2,500; Jim Baldonado, Elwood, $2,500; J. Richard Shoemaker, Cambridge, $2,000; Bradley and Barbara Bartak, rural Merna, $2,000; Larry Paulsen, Cozad, $2,000; Lance Fritz, Omaha, $1,500; Fred Hunzeker, Omaha, $1,500; Leslie Marsh, Kearney, $1,500; Hod Kosman, rural Scottsbluff, $1,500; Richard Zarek, Gothenburg, $1,500; Paul Smith, Omaha, $1,000; Rich Armstrong, Minden, $1,000; (Sen.) Patty Pansing Brooks, Lincoln, $1,000; Tim Kudron, Omaha, $1,000; Paul Hogan, Omaha, $1,000; Dave Collins, Gothenburg, $1,000; Michael Bacon, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln, $1,000; Barbara and Wallace Weitz, Omaha, $1,000; Dana Bradford, Omaha, $1,000; Myron Dorn, Adams, $1,000; Nathan Wyatt, Gothenburg, $1,000; Ward Hoppe, Lincoln, $1,000; Sherry McClymont, Holdrege, $1,000

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

» Donations: $50,268.17

» Spending: $36,678.76

» Cash balance: $17,302.99

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Dan Hughes for Legislature, Venango, $1,000; Eagle Forum PAC, Alton, Illinois, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $20,000; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City, $8,818.17 (cash and in-kind); Lorelee Byrd, rural Arlington, $5,000; Bonnie Quick, rural Callaway, $1,500; Charles Herbster, Falls City, $1,000