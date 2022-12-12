Tourism Advisory Council continues holiday basket tradition

The Tourism Advisory Council gifted Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to continue a tradition for employees of a local tourism business.

A staff member at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and a volunteer fun advisor from Visit North Platte were the recipients of the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, respectively, said the TAC in a press release. Names of the recipients were not released.

Each paid membership in the TAC, which includes hotels, restaurants and attractions, has the opportunity to submit one name at the October members meeting.

These names are drawn, and one Thanksgiving basket is given, and one Christmas basket is given. The recipient of the Thanksgiving basket received their meal the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, and the Christmas basket will be delivered the week of Christmas.

The purpose of the TAC is to advance the tourism industry in the City of North Platte/Lincoln County.