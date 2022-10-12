Town hall forum on NP Rec Center sales-tax proposal set Oct. 25

The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will hold a town hall forum at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on the proposal for a temporary half-cent sales tax to renovate and expand the North Platte Recreation Complex.

Alliance member Megan McGown, Mayor Brandon Kelliher and city Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr will be panelists for the forum in the third-floor banquet room at NebraskaLand Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.

The forum also will be livestreamed on the Move North Platte Facebook page and recorded there for those who wish to view it later, the alliance said in a press release.

After introductions and opening comments, panelists will first answer community questions submitted before the event. They’ll then answer questions from the live audience.

To submit a question in advance, contact Move North Platte via Facebook Messenger. Audience questions will be collected Oct. 25 at the event from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. and online via the comments section on Facebook Live.

For information on the Rec Center proposal, visit movenorthplatte.com. For information on the Oct. 25 forum, contact Danielle Remus at 308-660-0042 or danirremus@gmail.com.