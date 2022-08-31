 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town hall scheduled for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission

The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will host a town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the North Platte Public Safety Building, 715 S. Jeffers St., third floor.

The event is to share information and experiences and to field questions about the organization. The board of directors will be on hand to hear from the public.

The state agency advocates for Nebraskans who are deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing. Each year the board travels to a different city in Nebraska to communicate with the public and offer information on its purpose.

The NCDHH website at ncdhh.nebraska.gov provides information.

