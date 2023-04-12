Scammers profit from the vulnerability of their victims who often believe the deal is too good to pass up.

Chuck Whitlock, expert on crime prevention, told the Town Hall Lecture Series audience that “If it’s too good to be true, it is too good to be true.” His investigations into fraud have exposed numerous crimes and led to Whitlock authoring several books centered on the subject of scams.

On Wednesday, prior to his lecture, Whitlock shared his expertise with the Telegraph at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

“I’ve written several books about scams and white collar crime and the reason I wrote those books is because,” Whitlock said, “like most people, I’ve been scammed several times.”

In his research, he found that the court system has a hard time dealing with white-collar criminals.

“They move around a lot, it’s hard to track them down, it’s hard to extradite them,” Whitlock said, “and many of the victims are seniors who don’t make good witnesses.”

He added that it’s not only hard to get them in your jurisdiction once they’ve committed the crime; it’s hard to get a conviction.

“I thought writing books about these scams and how con artists perpetrate them would have great value,” Whitlock said, “because you could prevent the crime from being committed in the first place.”

If the crimes can be prevented in the first place, seniors are not going to suffer major losses, losses that they can’t recoup.

“If you’re 80 years old and you lose your life savings, you’re not going to go out and get a job and start over again,” he said. “Watching seniors be victimized to that extent is heartbreaking.”

Oftentimes, Whitlock said, it’s a simple thing to protect oneself and is not complicated. It is knowing the telltale signs of a scam.

Folks who have recently divorced often go online to dating services and Whitlock said a lot of crimes are committed on those sites.

“Where are the perpetrators,” Whitlock said. “They’re where the potential victims going to be. Where are the child predators. He’s going to be at a child’s little league baseball game in the stands.”

He said criminals go to wherever the victims are.

Whitlock said he worked his way through college as a policeman.

“I wanted a career as a detective,” Whitlock said. “That was my aspiration.”

After graduation, Whitlock was offered substantially more money in other fields and changed his mind.

“I became an entrepreneur,” Whitlock said. “I invested in many businesses and became somewhat successful.”

It was through those businesses that he discovered how easy it was to be scammed and developed his passion for bringing what he learned to the public. He said identifying scams is not rocket science.

“Profit is the motive behind the scams,” Whitlock said. “You have to be a smart buyer.”

The Town Hall Lecture Series will host one more event for the 2022-23 season on May 3 with Chef Darren McGrady.

