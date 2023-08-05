Kids activities filled Cody Park on Saturday during the annual Rail Days celebration.
Remote control cars for kids to play and wagon rides kept everyone busy.
Other activities like a bounce house and an inflatable obstacle course gave the kids something to expend their energy on after eating free ice cream.
