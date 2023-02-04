Lincoln County commissioners will take up a light agenda for their weekly meeting Monday.

It starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

Bonnie Erickson will appear before the County Board at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the Trailblazer Pipeline that runs through southern Lincoln County.

Commissioners in August passed a resolution endorsing the multistate pipeline’s conversion from natural gas to carbon dioxide.

The County Board also will decide whether to authorize Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign a grant award and special conditions for the state’s Second Opportunity Supplemental 2023 Community-based Juvenile Services Aid Enhancement grant.