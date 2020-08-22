Train derails between North Platte and Maxwell

A train derailed from the Union Pacific tracks Saturday evening.
The wreck occurred near the 188 mile marker of U.S. Highway 30 just east of the intersection with Springs Road.
The tracks sit about 50 feet from the highway, and though no rail cars were on the road, some debris was scattered on the pavement and Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies were directing traffic.
