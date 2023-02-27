The Trap Neuter Return program in North Platte will host a “Tacos for TNR” freewill-donation fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 1315 E. Fourth St.

All proceeds go to helping cats in the community, according to a press release.

Fry bread tacos will be served, and a bake sale will be hosted by the Army of Angels. A silent auction will accompany the event. Raffle tickets for a chance at winning a giant cat tree are also available.

To donate a silent auction item or volunteer, contact Sami Erickson at 308-539-1225.