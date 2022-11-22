Trap, Neuter, Return of North Platte helps return Aurora home

It looked like her cat and when Sarah Gregg gently reached out, the cat gave her hand a head bump and she knew. It was Aurora.

Trap, Neuter, Return co-founder Sami Erickson said the reunion was emotional as Gregg identified her long lost cat. Aurora had been missing for about 28 months.

“She’s always been an indoor/outdoor cat and always comes home,” Gregg said. “It was summer of 2020 when she disappeared for about 2-3 weeks, and then she came home.”

Gregg said it was odd she was gone, but since she came back, she didn’t think much else of it.

“She was home for about three days and then she was gone again,” Gregg said. “I just waited and thought she’d come back. She never did. My kiddos took it very hard. I had Aurora before I had my kids, so she was their first cat.”

This all happened during the COVID-19 pandemic and Gregg said she was more concerned about taking care of her family and didn’t put much effort into finding the cat. Then in April 2022, TNR posted a photo of a cat that looked very much like Aurora.

“I’m like, oh my gosh, that’s my cat,” Gregg said, but it took some time to get together with TNR. “Fast forward to Friday and she posted another picture and I’m like, I have to come look at this cat.”

Gregg said the only way to find out was to check out Aurora’s stomach because she had been born with a hernia.

“It never bothered her so I never had it repaired,” Gregg said. She was the only animal Gregg didn’t have microchipped so Erickson couldn’t scan her.

Erickson and Gregg met at the location where the cat had been feeding every day for about a year and a half.

“I walked up to her and I tried to pet her and she kind of shied away,” Gregg said. “I just took a minute and set out some soft food. I just put my hands on her head and she did her normal thing. She always head butted and she did that right away to me.”

Erickson said she started crying when the cat did the head butt. TNR feeds about 50 cats at 11 locations across North Platte. Most of the cats are feral, Erickson said, but some of them are lost pets and every effort is made to find their owners.

Gregg said her biological children, Emma and Ian, were devastated when Aurora came up missing.

“I didn’t tell them anything about this because I didn’t want to get their hopes up,” Gregg said. “I walked into the door with a cat carrier and I said, 'Guys, guess what?' And they’re like, 'What?' I said, 'Look,' and they look at the carrier and they said, 'Mom, you brought another cat home.’”

The kids thought it was Indee, their other cat.

“I said, no, ‘It’s not Indee, it’s Aurora,’” Gregg said. “My son, who was the closest with her, was playing video games. He literally dropped his controller, ripped off his headset and ran up to the carrier. My daughter just bawled.”

Gregg said she is an advocate for spay and neutering of pets and this incident has solidified her belief.

“She was spayed so it gave me comfort knowing she wasn’t out there having litters of kittens,” Gregg said. “There’s really no reason for you not to get your pet fixed. I’ve been there where I can’t afford it, I understand that, but there are so many resources here in North Platte.”

TNR is one of those resources and Erickson said they continue to do their work in trying to reduce the cat population in North Platte. TNR is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit and may be contacted on their Facebook page or by calling Erickson at 308-539-1225.