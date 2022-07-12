Trap, Neuter, Spay cat program spays 1,000th feral cat

Trap-Neuter-Return reached a milestone on Tuesday, having captured and released 1,000 cats that have been neutered through the program.

TNR North Platte was formed about six years ago by Linda Lund and Sami Erickson, who are passionate about helping feral cats in the community. The program involves trapping, neutering, vaccinating and ear-tipping the feral and stray cats in a colony, and then returning them to their territory.

“Together, we saw a need,” Lund said. “We saw unhealthy cats that were roaming neighborhoods, and baby kittens.”

The two women got their traps and went to work.

“We had a lot to learn when we started, but we just got into it and it’s gone from there,” Lund said. “(Tuesday) one of our spays was our 1,000th cat.”

She said six cats captured on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,004.

Lund said Erickson drives a bus for the city of North Platte and in her travels around town notices where there are cats.

“Then when I’m out driving around, I see them as well,” Lund said. “I would say we’re watching every day. We don’t trap every day because we have to have appointments at the veterinarian to neuter and spay them.”

Cats that are processed are not only neutered and spayed, but also vaccinated and identified.

“We have an ear tipped by removing a little bit of the tip of their left ear so that they’re marked as spayed or neutered,” Lund said. “Then they are returned back to their colony.”

The feral cats are returned because it is nearly impossible to domesticate them, Lund said.

“The ferals generally live in colonies,” Lund said. “The colony can get pretty big. The biggest one that we have done so far was in February and March this year and we caught 55 cats in one colony.”

She said feral cats are basically unsocialized and afraid of people. Abandoned cats, known as stray cats, sometimes join a colony and together with the ferals are known as community cats.

“An important thing to know is the figures on cats can multiply and are just astounding,” Lund said. “An unspayed female cat and her mate and all of their offspring — if less than three of each litter survive — in five years can produce 11,800 kittens.”

Lund said colonies are found all over town, anywhere the cats find shelter and food, such as abandoned buildings.

“A few years ago on the west side of town in a nice neighborhood, someone had contacted us about a cat that had been struck by a car,” Lund said. “We found between 30-35 cats in that area, so they can be anywhere.”

Each cat costs a minimum of $100 to be taken care of by a veterinarian.

“We are a small but passionate group, making a big difference of the lives of homeless cats in our community,” Lund said. Donations cover 100% of the costs of TNR, she said.

In 2021 TNR received 501c3 nonprofit status.

For those who would like to donate, Lund said the best way is to contact her and Erickson at facebook.com/tnrnorthplatte or on Instagram at trapneuterreturnrepeat.

To report a stray or feral cat, call Lund at 308-520-0106 or Erickson at 308-539-1225. If no answer, Lund said to leave a message and they will return the call as soon as possible.