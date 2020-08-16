Traveling 10,000 miles from home, Serbian students study, work at West Central Research Center

They come from a country that is about 10,000 miles away by plane.
For these Serbian students and interns, an education in agriculture has been a rewarding experience.
Milos Zaric, Marija Savic, Barbara Vukoja and Andrea Rilakovic are in various stages of earning their degrees in pesticide application technology and entomology. The opportunity to study at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte came about in similar fashion for each.
“For all of us, the beginning is the same,” Vukoja said. “Like we started here doing internships and that’s how I started as well in 2017.”
Professor Greg Kruger, weed science and application technology specialist, helped introduce the students to available internships.
Vukoja said Zaric was the first generation of Serbian students to walk through the door of internship and he, along with Kruger, have gone back to Serbia to share the available positions at the center.
“People who were here, they come back (to Serbia) and they have like a presentation and they go over what they did, their experience,” Vukoja said. “And then if we like it or not, we apply. I heard them talking about it and I really liked it.”
Zaric came to the Research Center in 2015 for his internship with Kruger.
“I was lucky to meet Greg in 2014 in Serbia,” Zaric said. “He was giving a presentation there and we were able to talk and he offered me to come here for an internship and I accepted.
“I wanted to see what is happening here because I didn’t even know there was Nebraska.”
Serbia is similar to Nebraska in latitude and altitude, Zaric said, and the topography is diverse.
“The north part (of Serbia) is more like the plains you have here in Nebraska,” Zaric said. “We grow a lot of corn, wheat, sunflowers, sugar beets.”
The west part is more mountain area where there are orchards growing raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pears and plums — “lots of plums,” Zaric said.
He said the eastern part of Serbia is where they grow canola and the southern part is vegetables.
“It is more of a Mediterranean climate,” Zaric said.
Zaric, Savic and Rilakovic each had an early interest in agriculture. Zaric and Rilakovic grew up around farming.
“I started pretty young from my point of view,” Zaric said. “We don’t have farm, my parents did not have farm, but my grandparents had a small farm growing a diversity of crops.”
He said he worked on his grandparents farm every summer for three or four months.
“That’s kind of the spark that interested me in agriculture,” Zaric said. “I loved agriculture since I was a kid — my grandparents brought me that love.”
Rilakovic said her parents have 7½ hectares — about 18½ acres — of land.
“I am from small city, actually village, in Serbia,” Rilakovic said. “We are growing raspberries, plums, grapes, wheat, corn, a lot of different things.”
She said from that perspective, she fell in love with agronomy.
“Since maybe I was, I don’t know, five years old, we were in the field to help out our parents, or just having fun,” Rilakovic said.
Savic didn’t go into agronomy with the dream of traveling to the United States.
“Actually I started agriculture in college because I wanted to stay in Serbia,” Savic said. “I wanted to live there. I love my country and I wanted to stay there and earn my money.”
Both Savic and Vukoja found what they were looking for on Google.
“I saw on Google that I can go to agriculture technical college,” Savic said. “Plant production is maybe the strongest part of our university and I knew it would be a good future.”
Savic said she liked natural science — match, biology and plants and that drew her into agriculture.
Vukoja had no interest in agriculture as a high school student.
“I’m a city girl,” Vukoja said with a laugh. “I had nothing to do with agronomy or agriculture or countryside — nothing, like nothing. I did not even have a garden in my back yard; I just had a walnut tree.”
After high school Vukoja said she had no idea what field of study to go into.
“I never was extraordinary in something,” Vukoja said. “I was OK in like most of the fields, so I didn’t have a preference for anything.”
Then came the time she had to make a decision about what she wanted to do.
“I wanted to be an actress actually,” Vukoja said. “My dad said ‘No,’ because you want to live, you want to have money in Serbia, so he said no.”
Her dad told her she needed to something in Serbia that offered her the chance to make money.
“You need to think about how you’re going to survive and if you’re going to get a job or not,” she said.
That’s when she decided to go to agriculture college in Serbia and earned her bachelor’s degree there.
“I always wanted to do my master’s abroad,” Vukoja said. “I never, ever thought of doing it (in U.S.) because I thought that was impossible. It was just too far and too expensive, everything impossible.”
When she heard the presentation by Zaric and Kruger, she decided to apply for an internship.
“I was really surprised when I got accepted,” Vukoja said. “I did not expect it. I don’t know why, I just thought there was no way.”
She came here in June 2017 for a sixth-month internship and then a position as a wind tunnel technician position opened.
“I applied for that position and they hired me,” Vukoja said.
Savic is currently here for an internship and she likes what she is learning here.
“My day here and my day in Serbia is completely different,” Savic said. “In Serbia, I’m waking up whenever and going to college that day, studying or not studying, just going around Belgrade, drinking coffee and things like that.”
Here she feels like there is more structure.
“I’m to go every morning and work at the lab, and I feel that I need to be better every day, to learn something else, how can I improve myself,” Savic said. “(In Serbia) I didn’t have that. I like it here because the people around you are making you go more, better, faster, whatever.”
Rilakovic said coming to study at the WCREC has been a privilege.
“It is unique opportunity and something different here,” Rilakovic said. “I think even professors in Serbia didn’t have opportunity to work with that kind of machines or projects or things like that.”
She said she is proud of her fellow Serbian students and for herself as well for taking advantage of a learning opportunity.
“The professors here are more open than the ones in Serbia,” Vukoja said. “At least from my experience, these professors, I feel, are more like willing to help you, teach you or guide you.
“In Serbia, everything’s like he’s the professor, you’re the student, you have a book, he’s the official, you study, you go out and take the exam and goodbye.”
All four said there is better interaction between them and the professors here.
Zaric, Vukoja and Rilakovic are working toward their master’s degrees, while Savic will finish up her internship and then continue her master’s studies in Serbia before she decides what she wants to do next.
“I like people here because everybody’s friendly,” Rilakovic said. “Actually, I can’t say that I didn’t expect that but I know from movies and some TV shows you are not expecting that. But people are really friendly and I realize that here is a lot of different cultures. It’s not just Americans.
“I like that because you can learn from others. It’s really different.”
