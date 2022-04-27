Trees planted at Lincoln County Courthouse to recognize victims of crime

A young lilac tree and two lilac bushes became the latest additions to the landscape in front of the Lincoln County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

But the planting was done more for just the scenery. It will be a constant reminder of crime victims’ rights and awareness.

“Part of it is the color,” Cindy Korf, the director of the county’s victim witness unit, said of wood plant selection. “They (also) bloom every spring. So it’s a rebirth. We’re always coming back to life. We’ve survived.

“Victims have rights. Victims become survivors,” Korf said. “They’re not forgotten and with the tree they never will be.”

The tree and bushes, purchased with grant funds from a U.S. Department of Justice grant, was part of a short ceremony on the courthouse lawn as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The week, which began on April 24 and runs through Saturday, has the theme of “Rights, Access, Equity for all victims.”

The Lincoln County victim witness unit was one of 40 agencies selected from 240 applicants for the grant program and the only one in Nebraska.

The funds comes from fines collected from offenders convicted of federal crimes, and are geared toward promoting community awareness of crime victims’ rights and the services available to them.

The application process began this past fall and the agency found out it was selected in late February. Korf said she felt compelled to apply for the program because of the input she received from victims.

“Their comments about how much they appreciate the police, the sheriff’s office and the county attorney’s office,” said Korf, who headed Wednesday’s program along with Cynthia Rucker and Cindy Swanson. “I think often times (those individuals) don’t realize what good they do.”

She added there was another incentive.

“I want Washington, D.C., to know that we’re out here in Lincoln County and we’re doing things,” Korf said.

The county’s victim witness unit provided support to 1,200 individuals over the past year, said Korf, who has headed the program for the past decade.

The unit provides support for victims of all crimes. Whether it be leaving the scene of a crash or assaults or homicide cases, the unit assists as proceedings play out, from the initial hearing through a sentence.

The agency also attends hearings in both county and district court as a representative and reminder of the victims.

“We are there for them,” Korf said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.