Two new trees grace Lincoln County Fairgrounds as a result of an Arbor Day planting on Wednesday.

North Platte Tree Board Chairperson Mary Shimmin lead the celebration that included the plantings in honor of long-time volunteers and stalwarts in the community Chuck Scripter and Jim Parish.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher read an Arbor Day proclamation and guest speaker Charles Boettcher spoke of the value of trees in attracting wildlife and providing beauty.

Several residents shared examples of the service Scripter and Parish have given.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 293, in which Parish has been involved for many years, presented the flag and took a prominent role in planting the trees after City Parks Director Lyle Minshull gave a refresher course in proper tree planting.