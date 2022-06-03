Tribute to James Taylor among North Platte Concert Association offerings

Tributes to James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel and Chicago, and an a cappella group comprise the North Platte Concert Association lineup this season.

The four concerts are scheduled between September and May at the Fox Theater.

Season passes are $55 per adult and $125 for families through June 30, according to a press release. The prices then increase by $5 for adults and $10 for families.

The North Platte passes are part of a reciprocity agreement with concert associations in Kearney, Cozad, Grand Island and McCook. Individuals can attend performances in those communities for a reciprocity fee of $5.

Interested individuals can contact Amy Hasemeyer, the membership secretary, at 308-530-6070 for additional information.

Here is a closer look at the performance lineup:

» Steve Leslie: “How Sweet it is,” A Tribute to James Taylor, Sept. 18:

A tribute by the Nashville, Tennessee-based singer/songwriter in honor of the six-time Grammy Award winner.

Leslie also won a Grammy for writing the title song on Rickey Skaggs’ album, “Brand New Strings,” which was honored as the Best Bluegrass Album.

» Backtrack Vocals, Oct. 15:

A five-person a cappellla group that performs, “pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and arrangements.”

» Forever Simon & Garfunkel, Feb. 28:

Singer/songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller celebrate the musical duo of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, and Simon’s solo career.

» Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago:

A tribute spanning the band’s career that covers more than five decades, five No. 1 albums and 20 top 10 hits.