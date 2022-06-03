 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tribute to James Taylor among North Platte Concert Association offerings

  • 0
Local News

Tributes to James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel and Chicago, and an a cappella group comprise the North Platte Concert Association lineup this season.

The four concerts are scheduled between September and May at the Fox Theater.

Season passes are $55 per adult and $125 for families through June 30, according to a press release. The prices then increase by $5 for adults and $10 for families.

The North Platte passes are part of a reciprocity agreement with concert associations in Kearney, Cozad, Grand Island and McCook. Individuals can attend performances in those communities for a reciprocity fee of $5.

Interested individuals can contact Amy Hasemeyer, the membership secretary, at 308-530-6070 for additional information.

Here is a closer look at the performance lineup:

» Steve Leslie: “How Sweet it is,” A Tribute to James Taylor, Sept. 18:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A tribute by the Nashville, Tennessee-based singer/songwriter in honor of the six-time Grammy Award winner.

People are also reading…

Leslie also won a Grammy for writing the title song on Rickey Skaggs’ album, “Brand New Strings,” which was honored as the Best Bluegrass Album.

» Backtrack Vocals, Oct. 15:

A five-person a cappellla group that performs, “pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal and arrangements.”

» Forever Simon & Garfunkel, Feb. 28:

Singer/songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller celebrate the musical duo of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, and Simon’s solo career.

» Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago:

A tribute spanning the band’s career that covers more than five decades, five No. 1 albums and 20 top 10 hits.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News