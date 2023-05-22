The contents of three additional legislative bills introduced or prioritized by North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson moved closer to enactment last week amid the 2023 Unicameral’s turmoil.

Lawmakers have made greater use than ever this session of a “Christmas tree” strategy combining routine bills to enable their passage, due to three months of protracted filibusters over the session’s most controversial issues.

Legislative Bill 818, one of five budget bills awaiting action by Gov. Jim Pillen, includes language from Jacobson’s priority bill (LB 644) using state funds to identify and develop “shovel-ready” commercial and industrial sites.

LB 644, originally introduced by Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, included “inland port authorities” like Lincoln County’s fledgling industrial rail park near Hershey among its beneficiaries. Similar language was included in the final form of LB 818, which won 41-3 final approval Wednesday.

It lets the Nebraska Department of Economic Development give loans, grants and other aid for “identification, evaluation and development” of sites and infrastructure “to attract major investment and employment opportunities for advanced manufacturing, processing, trade, technology, aerospace, automotive, clean energy, life science and other transformational industries in Nebraska.”

LB 818 also lets DED award grants or partner with local governments toward that end, including inland port authorities or nonprofit economic development corporations.

The latter group includes the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which has spearheaded the 800-acre rail park project just east of Hershey and south of U.S. Highway 30.

Also moving forward last week were Jacobson’s own bills to clarify when mayors can vote on city council matters and further tweak the microTIF program sponsored in 2020 by Jacobson’s predecessor, Mike Groene.

Those two bills (LBs 33 and 98 respectively) were added Wednesday to LB 531, which moved to final reading on a voice vote.

The mayoral-vote measure would clarify that mayors in first- and second-class cities could not only break a council tie but also provide a deciding vote when members are absent or abstain or council seats are temporarily vacant by resignation or death.

Jacobson introduced LB 33 in the wake of a November North Platte City Council meeting at which an ordinance to implement voters’ approval of a half-cent sales tax increase fell one vote short of advancing.

Three council members were absent that night, while the others voted 3-2 in favor when four votes were needed. The ordinance was enacted at a later meeting.

Jacobson’s proposed adjustments to the microTIF program would direct its property tax refunds for fixing or replacing older buildings to the property owner who did them, even if he or she later sells the property.

Other provisions now part of LB 531 would let city councils or village boards rescind their authorization of microTIF, limit the number of projects approved each year and reject an application if it doesn’t meet the program’s legal requirements or conflicts with the community’s comprehensive development program.

In other recent floor action on multibill packages including measures offered by western Nebraska senators:

LB 243, the Unicameral’s main property tax relief bill of the session, advanced to final reading on a 41-0 vote Wednesday. It includes the provisions of Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s LB 28, which requires would reset a protesting property owner’s taxable value to the previous year’s level if the Tax Equalization and Review Commission hasn’t resolved the owner’s appeal by the next spring.

Pillen April 21 signed LB 376, a bill amending liquor-control laws. It included the language of Gering Sen. Brian Hardin’s LB 596, which lets liquor manufacturers and wholesalers reach sponsorship and advertisement agreements with organizations.