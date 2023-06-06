65 impaired drivers were removed from the road during the Nebraska State Patrol’s annual Click it or Ticket Campaign to begin the summer travel season.

“Nebraska roadways have had a busy start to summer,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers were also busy over the last three weeks, working to help start the summer travel season safely across Nebraska.”

The campaign ran from May 15 to June 4. Troopers issued over 100 citations for seat belt and child safety violations. 65 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers also issued 1,587 citations for speeding, 65 were over 100 miles per hour. 79 were for not wearing a seatbelt, 24 for improper child restraint and 109 for driving under suspension. Troopers also provided 870 motorist assists during the campaign.

“Summer is just getting started and safe travel will be a key to making great memories on your summer road trips,” said Colonel Bolduc. “No matter where the road takes you this summer, wear your seat belt, always drive sober, put your phone down, and have a safe trip.”

Troopers will participate in localized campaigns across the state and nation. Click it or Ticket is funded in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.