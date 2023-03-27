A semi-truck driver was arrested during a winter storm after brandishing a knife toward another driver on I-80.

Barry Bynum, 67, of St. Clair Missouri allegedly approached another driver on the I-80 interchange after he stepped out of his vehicle and threatened him with a knife. According to a press release issued by the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver reported Bynum's behavior to police at approximately 5:00 p.m., MT.