Troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The incident occurred Thursday at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass a semi. The traffic stop occurred at mile marker 326 on I-80, near Aurora.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle then revealed several bags of suspected fentanyl pills located inside the tailgate of the pickup. The total number of pills was approximately 50,000, weighing more than 11 pounds. Troopers also found small amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

The driver, Jesus Quinones, 27, and passenger, Daniel Alvillar, 44, both of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

