Tuesday storm should bring snow to NP, end 3½-week dry spell

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow are expected in North Platte through Tuesday afternoon, with slightly higher amounts possible in the northern Sandhills.

The northern and central parts of west central Nebraska are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

North Platte faces a 90% chance of precipitation through 4 p.m., with a high near 25 degrees and a north wind gusting up to 30 mph, the weather service said Monday afternoon in its latest seven-day forecast.

Perkins, Lincoln and Dawson counties form the southern border of the advisory area. Drivers should plan on slippery roads and northerly winds of up to 40 mph in some areas, causing patchy blowing snow that “could significantly reduce visibility,” the advisory said.

Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 4 inches in Cherry County in the northern Sandhills and 3 to 5 inches in the Panhandle, it added, urging motorists to call 511 or consult the Nebraska 511 website (511.nebraska.gov) or mobile app for updates.

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said Monday that the Public Service Department starts “considering plowing” if at least 3 inches of snow falls during a particular storm.

“Salt and sand measures will be taken if the intersections become slick,” Groseth added.

Any snow accumulation would be only the city’s second in the young 2022-23 winter season. It also would break North Platte’s latest streak without measurable moisture, which stood at 25 days going into Monday.

Lee Bird recorded 1.5 inches of snow Nov. 3, which translated to 0.17 inches of precipitation. In general, 1 inch of snow produces about 0.1 inch of moisture.

If Tuesday’s forecast plays out as expected, it would break a nine-day streak of mild daily highs of at least 50 degrees. North Platte’s temperature stood at 57 about 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.

Skies are expected to clear Tuesday night, driving the overnight low down to about 4 above zero. West-northwest winds could reach 20 mph, yielding a wind chill equivalent of 4 below.

Wednesday’s high should top out around the freezing mark, but wind chills will remain bitter at around 6 below, the weather service said.

Milder conditions will return for the rest of the week and weekend, with highs in the 40s to mid-50s through next Monday. Lows will be in the teens.